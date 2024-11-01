Cult of the Lamb dev says the roguelike is "just like Animal Crossing" except "more realistic, since you can't buy a house"

Cult of the Lamb fans have been hit with "a dose of reality" by the roguelike game's Twitter community manager, who's compared the indie hit to Animal Crossing in a way that's in equal parts hilarious and truly painful.

Over on Twitter yesterday, the official Cult of the Lamb Twitter account shared a new parody animation from YouTube channel 64 Bits, which reimagines Nintendo's adorable cozy life sim series Animal Crossing – transforming it into something which looks and feels much more akin to Massive Monster's roguelike. Obviously, in reality, the indie plays very differently to the likes of Animal Crossing: New Horizons – they reside in totally separate genres, after all – but hey, you still get to live alongside a bunch of animal buddies, so that's something, right?

The team behind the indie clearly thinks so, anyway, as the official account responds to the animation, saying: "We're just like Animal Crossing!" However, there's a caveat, and one that might hit a bit too close to home for many. "Except our game is more realistic, since you can't buy a house." Ouch.

We're just like Animal Crossing! Except our game is more realistic, since you can't buy a house. https://t.co/mrJCFddkGtOctober 31, 2024

Basking in the chaos of the replies this tweet prompted, with some joking that it was "uncalled for," the community manager simply doubles down further. "They told me to tweet something scary for Halloween, so I hit you with a dose of reality," they explain.

Cult of the Lamb's Twitter account has always been a bit of a wild place, to say the least. Last year, the devs used it to proclaim that "we will add sex to the game if we hit 300k followers by the end of the year." This goal was hit in a matter of hours thanks to the thirst of the roguelike's community, and Massive Monster really did deliver in the Sins of the Flesh update which launched a couple of months later and added the Mating Tent. I mean, fair play to the team for actually sticking to its word – I'm not sure anyone was expecting the devs to take it seriously.

For more games like Cult of the Lamb, be sure to check out our roundup of the best roguelikes .