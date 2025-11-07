Red Dead Redemption 2 overtakes Mario Kart 8 as the 4th best-selling video game of all time, boasting 79 million sales

It's official – Red Dead Redemption 2 now stands as the fourth best-selling video game of all time, overtaking Nintendo's own iconic Mario Kart 8 with nearly 80 million sales to date.

The beloved Rockstar Games banger took the fourth spot following Take-Two Interactive's recent financial report, which highlights a whopping 79 million sales in total for Red Dead Redemption 2. That's not all, though – its impressive sales put the series as a whole at over 106 million units sold worldwide. The 2018 sequel itself is also apparently the best-selling title of the past seven years in the United States.

That's no small feat – after all, prior to Red Dead Redemption 2 taking the crown in fourth place, Mario Kart 8 held the very same position with around 78 million sales. The full list of best-selling video games can be found on Wikipedia (don't worry, the sources for all sales numbers are linked there for validity), where Minecraft unsurprisingly sits in first place. In second, however, is another Rockstar Games gem: GTA 5.

GTA 5 boasts a mind-boggling 220 million sales in total – 130 million less than Minecraft. In the third spot, a non-Mario-related yet just as legendary Nintendo title can be seen… the one and only Wii Sports, of course, with a little under 83 million copies sold. Could Red Dead Redemption 2 overtake the nostalgia-inducing Wii game one day? Only time will tell, but I personally believe that yet another Rockstar title will make the list soon enough.

Although GTA 6 was just delayed again and won't release until November 19, 2026, GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 serve as a pretty solid sign that the new game will do very well – and you know, the fact that fans have been waiting for over a decade certainly helps, too. A previous Rockstar job listing dubbed GTA 6 "the largest game launch in history" after all, but there's no telling until the following year finally rolls around.

