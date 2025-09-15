GTA 6 dubbed "the largest game launch in history" by Rockstar in job listing, surprising absolutely nobody who has been waiting 12 years for the new Grand Theft Auto to release
"Was this not pretty obvious?"
Grand Theft Auto 6 is creeping closer and closer, scaring other developers and publishers off with the sheer power of fans' anticipation – anticipation that has now steadily been building for a solid 12 years and counting.
It's unsurprising, then, that even developer Rockstar Games itself agrees the GTA 6 release – which is scheduled for May 26 of next year – will stand as the biggest… ever. Eagle-eyed fans discovered the studio admitting as much in a recent job listing for a "lead software engineer" role before its description was altered, though it has safely been archived via the trusty Wayback Machine.
"With the continued growth of Grand Theft Auto Online and the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6," read the listing when it was first posted by Rockstar, "the successful candidate will lead both the evolution and operation of the data platform supporting what will be the largest game launch in history, ensuring it scales to deliver an exceptional experience for millions of players worldwide." Emphasis on the "largest game launch in history" bit.
Rockstar Games has mentioned GTA6 as “the largest game launch in history” on their job listing from r/GTA
Fans of Rockstar's beloved action-packed series aren't exactly shocked to hear it, though – and why would they be, over a decade after GTA 5 launched? In a Reddit thread pointing out the choice of words used in the company's original job listing, comments express just that. "Well, it is true," reads one, "so yeah…" Another response sees a person simply ask, "Was this not pretty obvious?"
Elsewhere, a separate post on the matter highlights similar thoughts – along with some humor regarding the cost of the game, of course.
"It better be," jokes one fan. "The thing costs more than the Burj Khalifa." As somebody who has kept their eye on GTA 6, I can't say I'm too surprised myself to hear Rockstar describe its launch as the "largest" to date. This is the title that's been described as "a black cloud that looms over everything" previously.
GTA 6 continues a 17-year tradition with in-game parodies like What-Up and Ryde me, according to domains reportedly registered to publisher Take-Two
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
- 3