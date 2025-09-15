GTA 6 dubbed "the largest game launch in history" by Rockstar in job listing, surprising absolutely nobody who has been waiting 12 years for the new Grand Theft Auto to release

Grand Theft Auto 6 is creeping closer and closer, scaring other developers and publishers off with the sheer power of fans' anticipation – anticipation that has now steadily been building for a solid 12 years and counting.

It's unsurprising, then, that even developer Rockstar Games itself agrees the GTA 6 release – which is scheduled for May 26 of next year – will stand as the biggest… ever. Eagle-eyed fans discovered the studio admitting as much in a recent job listing for a "lead software engineer" role before its description was altered, though it has safely been archived via the trusty Wayback Machine.

"With the continued growth of Grand Theft Auto Online and the upcoming release of Grand Theft Auto 6," read the listing when it was first posted by Rockstar, "the successful candidate will lead both the evolution and operation of the data platform supporting what will be the largest game launch in history, ensuring it scales to deliver an exceptional experience for millions of players worldwide." Emphasis on the "largest game launch in history" bit.

Fans of Rockstar's beloved action-packed series aren't exactly shocked to hear it, though – and why would they be, over a decade after GTA 5 launched? In a Reddit thread pointing out the choice of words used in the company's original job listing, comments express just that. "Well, it is true," reads one, "so yeah…" Another response sees a person simply ask, "Was this not pretty obvious?"

Elsewhere, a separate post on the matter highlights similar thoughts – along with some humor regarding the cost of the game, of course.

"It better be," jokes one fan. "The thing costs more than the Burj Khalifa." As somebody who has kept their eye on GTA 6, I can't say I'm too surprised myself to hear Rockstar describe its launch as the "largest" to date. This is the title that's been described as "a black cloud that looms over everything" previously.

