"40+ minute" February PlayStation State of Play confirmed with "news and updates on great games coming to PS5"

The rumored PlayStation State of Play is officially on for Wednesday - that's tomorrow as I'm writing this - promising over 40 minutes worth of updates on upcoming PS5 games.

"State of Play is back tomorrow, February 12," Sony says in its official announcement. "Tune in live for news and updates on great games coming to PS5. The show celebrates a creative and unique selection of exciting games from studios around the world."

This will be a "40+ minute show" that begins February 12 at 2pm PT / 5pm ET / 10pm GMT. You'll be able to tune in via the official PlayStation Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sony has not provided any official indication of what games will be at this event, but with Ghost of Yotei expected to launch in 2025, it's a likely candidate for the showcase. Hideo Kojima has also been teasing a new trailer over the last few days, and with Death Stranding 2: On the Beach set to be another Sony-published title launching in 2025, I wouldn't be at all surprised if it also shows up here.

Other notable upcoming PlayStation titles, like Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet, Marathon, and Marvel's Wolverine, are a bit further out and less likely to be shown here - but certainly, nothing's impossible. It's worth reiterating that this is being branded as a State of Play event, as opposed to one of the PlayStation Showcases where Sony typically hosts its biggest announcements. Still, the last State of Play is where Ghost of Yotei was first unveiled, so it's always possible that Sony has something major in store.

