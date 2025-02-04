The best Sleep Deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Wondering how to make the best Sleep deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket? Sleep builds focused on Pokemon like Wigglytuff have been a viable build since PTCGP began, but recently have begun to gain focus with certain missions, including in the Cresselia ex Drop event. Sleep decks can be hugely powerful if implemented right, and actually can make for some of the most powerful colourless decks in the game, as we'll prove below. If you want to set your foes asleep, we'll explain the best decks for sleep in Pokemon TCG Pocket.
Best Pokemon TCG Pocket Sleep Deck
If you want to focus on a deck that puts foes to sleep as a central tactic in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here's the best deck possible:
- Jigglypuff (Sing/Promo-A variant) x2
- Wigglytuff ex x2
- Dialga ex x2
- Mew ex x1
- Leaf x2
- Pokemon Communication x2
- Dawn x2
- X Speed x2
- Poke Ball x2
- Professor's Research x2
- Giant Cape x1
This is modified version of the Dialga ex build that has a strong footing in the Pokemon TCG Pocket best decks meta right now, but it works the same way: send out Dialga ex first to build Metal energy on the back bench, where you have Wigglytuff build up energy (as well as Mew ex if you've drawn it). When you're ready, swap them around and use Dawn to transfer energy accordingly, whereupon Wigglytuff can start hitting with strong sleep attacks.
All Pokemon TCG Pokemon Sleep cards
If you want to know all the PTCGP cards that can send foes to sleep, either through attacks or abilities, they're all listed below, as well as what booster set they come from.
- Grass
- Vileplume (Genetic Apex)
- Shiinotic (Mythical Island)
- Water
- Frosmoth (Genetic Apex)
- Psychic
- Hypno (Genetic Apex)
- Flabebe (Mythical Island)
- Dark
- Darkrai (Space-Time Smackdown)
- Colorless
- Jigglypuff (Promo-A)
- Wigglytuff ex (Genetic Apex)
