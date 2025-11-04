Pokemon Legends Z-A speedrunners are all using the same one Pokemon: a free, heroic Heracross named Bois

By published

All hail bois

Pokemon Legends: Z-A speedrunners have gotten the game's any% glitchless speedrun record under 7 hours within a few weeks of launch, and it's largely thanks to the backbone of every good Pokemon team: Bois.

Bois, you may have heard, is a free Heracross given to the player fairly early in Pokemon Legends: Z-A through a simple trade with an NPC. Bug is a weaker typing, but it's buoyed by the Fighting type, and Bois' high stats – particularly his attack stat – make him a powerful sweeper pick. So powerful, in fact, that he's all you need for many story-critical fights.

