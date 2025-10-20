A brave Alpha Magikarp in Pokemon Legends Z-A is getting revenge by blasting unsuspecting players with Hydro Pump instead of the usual Splash attack

Pokemon Legends Z-A made two systemic changes that have allowed Magikarp, patron saint of latent potential, to shine like never before. Firstly, with this new installment, The Pokemon Company leaned into cooldown-based, real-time combat that can directly involve the player character. Secondly, it gave Magikarp a gun.

One of the OG first generation Pokemon, Magikarp has long been treated, both by fans of the games and by actual citizens of the Pokemon universe in the anime, as something of a placeholder. A bookmark. A seedling. Something you check in on every now and then to see if it's turned into a Gyarados yet. Its signature move, Splash, accomplishes nothing, and its base moveset has never included any of the usual Water-type showstoppers.

That changed with Pokemon Legends Z-A, at least for one Magikarp. Around the game's rendition of Lumiose City, you can encounter wild Alpha Pokemon – red-eyed apexes of their species. And deep in the waters of the city's Vert Plaza park, or possibly splashing menacingly around the grass, prowls an Alpha Magikarp capable of using Hydro Pump, one of the stronger and better-known Water-type attacks (even if its inaccuracy makes it less popular competitively).

Wild Pokemon can and will attack you personally, Hydro Pump has impressive range, and Alpha Pokemon hit hard for their level. You can probably see where this is going: straight to an involuntary pressure washing.

This particular Magikarp's monumental achievement – obtaining a move normally reserved for its competitively successful evolution – has earned it its own entry in the storied halls of Bulbapedia. It also has planted seeds of fear in the hearts of Lumiose park goers, and after nearly 30 years as the butt of a joke, I think its violence is justified. (Note: our US managing editor, Rollin, was "the victim of this exact thing last night.")

YOU WERE NOT KIDDING LMAOOO https://t.co/vl7mC9bGAE pic.twitter.com/4uRsGIRKUqOctober 17, 2025

Stories and videos of this Magikarp's power have been spreading around the Pokemon community since the release of Legends Z-A. May it inspire other Magikarp to step up, try harder, and turn into Gyarados just a little bit faster.

Our Pokemon Legends Z-A review returned a 4/5, with Catherine praising its slice-of-life feel and memorable characters.

Pokemon Legends: Z-A's real-time combat changes make one of the series' best non-damaging moves basically redundant and one of the coolest Gen 6 Pokemon "utter garbage."