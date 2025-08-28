"We refuse to fold": As multiple games scramble out of the way of Hollow Knight: Silksong's release, one platformer stands firm despite launching just 1 day before the Metroidvania

The release date of Hollow Knight: Silksong was finally announced last week, not at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025, but in the game's own special presentation a couple of days after. It'll be in your hands September 4, and many indie games have decided to push back their own launches for fear of competing with this long-awaited sequel. But one game remains undeterred: Hirogami.

Hirogami is a 3D platformer coming to PC and PS5 just one day before Silksong arrives, September 3. Set in an origami world, you play as Hiro, capable of taking on animal forms and wielding a giant fan and folding powers.

"Back in June, we announced Hirogami's launch date as September 3, 2025," reads a statement from publisher Kakehashi Games on Bluesky . "Today, we're letting you know that Hirogami's launch date is staying exactly where it is." Brave. Very brave.

The statement continues, noting that everyone is happy for Team Cherry, and excited for Silksong – Kakehashi Games is also "deeply honored to be handling the Japanese localization." But, despite the newfound competition, "for just this once, we refuse to fold." What an excellent pun.

But other games have decided not to push their luck and have instead moved their launch dates back. 2D Metroidvania Stomp and the Sword of Miracles is going to wait for the Silksong hype to die down before releasing its demo, which is smart considering the genre similarity.

RPG Demonschool has gone from September 3 to November 19 , so you'll have a solid month and a half to get through Silksong before it demands any of your time. That's one game out of Hirogami's way on the September 3, though, so maybe it sticking to its guns is the right play.

