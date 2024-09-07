Star Wars Outlaws director agrees the early instant-fail stealth missions are "incredibly punishing," and Ubisoft is easing the pain with a patch coming "maybe in 10 days"

Difficulty spikes in video games are nothing new, but in the case of Star Wars Outlaws early missions they are a bit too punishing - even for the developer's taste. However, the developers at Ubisoft Massive can "see through data" some elements that are not working as intended.

We asked creative director Julian Gerighty about the game's controversial instant-fail stealth missions. "So especially, I mean, you're probably thinking of one of the early missions in Mirogana, which is incredibly punishing," Gerighty tells GamesRadar+. "And for me, that is a mistake, and this is something that we're going to work on improving." He goes on to say "I don't think it means removing the fail state completely, but I do think there are millions of low hanging fruits where we can make it so much more enjoyable and understandable."

Difficulty comes in all forms, and Gerighty wants to create a "sort of tension" in these moments. However, things are currently not tuned how the team intended. Gerighty tells GamesRadar+ that "we just don't want it to feel unfair. And today, I think it feels unfair. And believe it or not, this wasn't our intention. This is more of something that crept in in the last week or so, and that we're correcting already for a patch that's coming out maybe in 10 days."

The team is already working to retool certain early missions and create what they believe is a fairer version for players to enjoy. Director Mathias Karlson says that the devs want players to be "in that knife edge range between, 'okay, I'm completely in stealth, oh shit: They're about to see me. They saw me, but I can still do something about it, as long as I don't raise the alarm. I can create chaos locally to be able to avoid that happening.'" He goes on to say, "However, if that turns out to not connect with its current tuning and with enough people, it's, of course, something we take very, very seriously, and we'll consider."

The team is open to exploring other options for later points in the story too if it's preventing players from enjoying the game. Gerighty mentions "if you tell me today that that's a blocker for people enjoying the game, then we're going to tweak the narrative context, right? We'll have an announcement on the PA saying [does pretend PA voice] 'well, stormtroopers have gone down Toshara and now we have the skeleton crew on site.' The context will change, just so that we can get people to enjoy those moments as much as possible."

The end goal is to ensure players feel that they have as much choice within the narrative context of quests to complete them as they want. Gerighty and Karlson are "100% believers in player agency."

