Sony's Sucker Punch made "one joke about a Yotei six pack" and now Ghost of Yotei has a partnership with one of Japan's biggest beer brands

I can't think of a smooth way to preface this, so I'll just say it: there's a Ghost of Yotei beer, and it all came about after a silly little joke made in the Sucker Punch offices.

Over on Bluesky, Sucker Punch senior communications manager Andrew Goldfarb revealed the collaboration between Sapporo, Japan's oldest beer brand, and Sony, Sucker Punch's parent company. It looks about how you'd expect: like six and twelve packs of both cans and bottles of Sapporo beer, but with Ghost of Tsushima branding sharing space with the normal beer branding like two diametrically opposed entities vying for representation.

"We made one joke about a 'Yōtei Six Pack' and a year later we have the perfect partnership," said Goldfarb. "So happy this all came together."

Unfortunately, we may never know exactly what that joke was.

We made one joke about a “Yōtei Six Pack” and a year later we have the perfect partnership. So happy this all came together www.sapporobeer.com/ghost-of-yotei — @garfep.bsky.social (@garfep.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-09-11T22:54:51.032Z

The Sapporo Ghost of Yotei collab has its own dedicated webpage that gives some more context for this harmonious crossover beyond the game and the beer having roots in Japan. See, it's much deeper than that; Ghost of Yotei takes place in Hokkaido, and that's where Sapporo Breweries was founded wayyyyyyy back in 1876.

If you do happen to be of legal drinking age and decide to buy a pack of this stuff, there will be an in-game reward waiting for you in Ghost of Yotei if you scan the QR code on the box. By doing so, you'll get an in-game charm with the Sapporo logo on it, with a perk giving you a "minor chance to not consume ranged weapon ammo when equipped."

The limited edition Ghost of Yotei beer should be available at your local grocery store and places like Total Wine now, and the PS5 game comes out on October 2.

