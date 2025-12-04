Open-world RPG Wuthering Waves pulls a Breath of the Wild, adds a motorbike in 3.0 expansion

Wuthering Waves update 3.0 will add yet another way to get around the game's increasingly large world: a full-on motorbike.

As revealed in a version 3.0 gameplay showcase posted by PlayStation, "Rovers will take the new Utility, 'Expedition Motorbike,' to explore the brand-new area, Lahai-Roi." Players initially wondered if the bike might be exclusive to Lynae, the new character shown riding the bike in the video showcase, but it will be an account-wide utility.

YouTube Watch On

This bike, which can't not remind me of the head-turning motorbike added in the big Champions' Ballad DLC for fellow painterly open-world RPG The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, joins Wuthering Waves' glider and grappling hook as a speedy traversal options Interestingly, there's a toggleable first-person view for the bike as well, in case you want to go full arcade racer with it.

This bike ought to play nicely with the somewhat surprising Cyberpunk Edgerunners collaboration announced for Wuthering Waves this year, which is set to launch in 2026.

The second half of the 3.0 showcase focuses on 3D and, interestingly, even some 2D platforming sections, with new character Mornye navigating a LittleBigPlanet-esque musical gauntlet with the company of some cute little sprites.

Originally released on PC and mobile in May 2024, Wuthering Waves has enjoyed a solid 2025 on the back of PS5 and Steam launches. Developer Kuro Games' riff on the Genshin Impact formula has notched 90% positive user reviews on Steam and 4.34 stars on the PlayStation Store.

Where Wuthering Waves hastily jumped into 2.0 after update 1.4, seemingly in hopes of soft-relaunching the game to paper over some early problems, the latest arc has gone on much longer. The game only just received update 2.8. Historically, X.0 expansions are the best time to jump into (or back into) games like this, so assuming it holds up, 3.0 puts Kuro Games in a strong position going into 2026.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Genshin Impact fans rush to defend femboy god Venti and crop-topped male lead Aether after they're criticized on Turkish news channel: "They think he is a girl lmao."