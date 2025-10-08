Genshin Impact is giving out free 5-star Constellations for the first time in 5 years, but FOMO beckons: after today, you'll miss out on one

Five years after launch, Genshin Impact has finally delivered a feature that players have been clamoring for since release: a totally free and pull-free way to unlock Constellations on 5-star characters. This being a gacha game, however, there is some fine print that pushes for player retention, and it means that if you don't start today, you'll miss out on one of the four free Constellations being given out in the coming year.

Genshin Impact is running a new event for the Lunar (6.X, or Nod-Krai) patch cycle called "To Temper Thyself and Journey Far." This event will run once every 12 weeks (or two patches), challenging players to complete eight weeks' worth of daily "training goals" to unlock rewards that culminate with a free Constellation for a chosen 5-star character, giving them new passive effects that make them stronger in combat. (Only some, generally older characters can be chosen.)

You'll be able to claim up to four free Constellations, with the stipulation that you can only earn one per character, meaning you can't stack the same character to C4.

Completing the training goals is easy; you just need to do your daily objectives of clearing four commissions (or redeeming equivalent Long-Term Encounter Points) and spending 120 Original Resin at domains or bosses. If you do that for five days in a week, you'll get the rewards for that week and earn another point of the eight needed to redeem the Constellation.

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Due to the way the event is structured, if you don't start right now, October 8, you won't be able to claim the Constellation that's currently available. There are five days left before Genshin Impact's next weekly reset, and there will be seven more weeks left in this event after that, so this is your last chance. You'll need to do the training goals today, for the next four days, and for five days out of the following seven weeks to stay on track. If that sounds annoying and arbitrary, that's because it is.

If you start late, you can still get future Constellations and the rest of the current rewards, which is really just a smattering of currencies and artifact crafting or rerolling materials, but the Constellation is the main appeal here because it's basically a free (albeit outdated) 5-star.

Here's the full list of characters eligible for free Constellations via this event. Note that if you have any of these characters at C6, choosing a Constellation for them will give you a Masterless Stella Fortuna that can be used to advance any character to level 95 (one Fortuna) or 100 (two more Fortuna once you reach 95).

The Standard banner 5-stars (except Mizuki): Dehya, Tighnari, Keqing, Mona, Qiqi, Diluc, and Jean

Nilou

Kamisato Ayato

Yae Miko

Shenhe

Arataki Itto

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Kamisato Ayaka

Eula

Hu Tao (who has probably the best C1 on the list)

Xiao

Ganyu

Tartaglia

Klee

Baizhu

Wanderer

Cyno

Yoimiya

Albedo

