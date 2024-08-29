Arthur Morgan actor shares his personal "canon ending" for Red Dead Redemption 2, and reckons half the endings don't make sense for Arthur anyway

Roger Clark, the voice and actor behind Red Dead Redemption 2 protagonist Arthur Morgan, recently shared his personal pick for the game's "canon ending," and this is the official ending spoiler warning for those still waiting to play this 2018 classic.

Speaking with Gamology , Clark followed up on a sentiment he shared in a similar interview earlier this year. Previously, Clark argued that there is no "good" ending to Red Dead Redemption 2. He says that while fans sometimes tell him they got the 'good' ending to the game, he's always felt that "none of them are happy endings" for Arthur. But of these unhappy endings, which makes the most sense to Clark himself?

The REAL Arthur Morgan On Who Should Play Him in RDR2 Film Adaptation - YouTube Watch On

Clark returned to this topic when asked about scenes he struggled with. "As you may know, Arthur has four different endings," he begins. "There's a high and low Honor version of going to help John, and there's a high and a low Honor version of going back for the money. I never see much point of going back for the money. Arthur's days are numbered, what's money gonna do him anyway? He might as well help John. So I think going back to help John, with high Honor, for me is my canon ending."

Given his previous comments on the game and Arthur's story, I'm not surprised to see Clark go with a high Honor option, and his choice is also regarded as the canon ending by many fans. More so than his personal pick, I'm intrigued by Clark's stance that going for the money doesn't make sense for Arthur. This was a point of heavy discussion around the game's launch, and Clark reiterates a key (and fair) argument against it, but some still reckon going for the money could indirectly help John, while Arthur, fully aware of his coming death, could use it to help someone else anyway.

Separately, Clark was asked about features or gameplay ideas that he'd be interested to see in a future Red Dead game, and his answer seems to reflect his high Honor preference. He reckons "it would be cool if you could choose, 'Do you want to be a lawman or do you want to be an outlaw?' If you could have more control over the gameplay style. That could be cool."

