One of only 50 ultra-rare copies of a '90s visual novel has reportedly been destroyed by US customs on its way from Portugal to the buyer: "Literally crying right now"

"Today, an important piece of history has been lost forever," says a gaming collector who claims their ultra-rare copy of a '90s era visual novel was destroyed by US Customs in transit from Portugal, its country of origin.

Twitter user Keripo shared an image of what appears to be a physically torn-apart 3.5-inch floppy disk along with the cover art for Tsukihime - Trial Edition, an uber-rare preview disk of which only 50 copies were ever officially produced. Alongside this image is a video purportedly taken by Keripo showing the collector's item's custom shipping packaging with a label that reads, "Opened and resealed by customs."

This specific demo disk for Tsukihime was sold for 100 yen at the Comiket 57 convention in late 1999 in Tokyo, Japan, and finding an original copy for sale is a collector's dream. Sadly, it seems that dream has been shattered for Keripo.

"My Tsukhime Trial Edition (月姫 体験版) finally arrived, one of only 50 copies in the world," Keripo says. "Only to discover that US Customs had removed all the bubble wrap and physically destroyed the floppy disk. Will file a report but literally crying right now."

This was what it looked like before it was shipped. The sender even took extra care to sandwich it between cardboard paper and use lots of bubble wrap to protect it. Would never have expected US Customs to both remove all that AND intentionally damage the floppy directly... pic.twitter.com/k4tHjIuBZ5February 27, 2026

In a follow-up tweet, which you can view above, the collector shared images of what they say is the same floppy disk game cartridge and cover art in near pristine condition considering its age.

"This was what it looked like before it was shipped. The sender even took extra care to sandwich it between cardboard paper and use lots of bubble wrap to protect it," says Keripo. "Would never have expected US Customs to both remove all that AND intentionally damage the floppy directly."

Keripo has yet to hear from a US Customs official, but it's pretty clear that the floppy disk was damaged intentionally. Keripo shared another tweet showing a different angle of the same packaging with an apparent notice from US Customs that the box had been inspected for security reasons. The collector also shared screenshots of an email exchange with a Customs official informing them that the package had been placed on an "extended hold." It seems the package was flagged at some point in transit as suspicious and inspected.

Keripo says a Portugal-based friend, who themselves own a copy of the same ultra-rare game, helped them procure an authentic original copy. The collector says they've considered legal action but isn't confident a suit wouldn't go anywhere because "a lot of government agencies have immunity and the loss is not so much monetary but rather historical.

"An important piece of gaming history was lost forever and no amount of money can bring it back."