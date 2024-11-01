Nearly a third of all PS5 Pro Enhanced games are on sale right now - which means I definitely need a disc drive

The PS5 Pro will land at our doorsteps in less than a week, but the full roster of launch and future Pro Enhanced games is still slowly trickling onto the web. At the time of writing, 82 games have been confirmed to receive that coveted 'Enhanced' label, and this weekend you can save on nearly a third of them.

That's because the PS5 Pro isn't just giving newer games a new coat of paint - older titles you might have missed are set to glow up this fall. Between classics like God of War Ragnarok and newer gems like Lies of P, discounts are hitting the full genre spectrum right now. We're mostly sticking with Amazon here, though Walmart also plugs a few holes in the collection, with better prices on a few titles. There's just one problem, I hear you say - these are all physical copies.

Yes, you will need to buy the PS5 disc drive to take advantage of these offers - the PS5 Pro is a digital-only affair. It's annoying, but it will save you in the long run. I've always been a physical collector - for my own satisfaction but also as a cost-cutting measure. I never quite liked the idea of being locked into Sony's own storefront for all my games, and physical disks are regularly cheaper than digital downloads. You can see my working a little further down the page, but the cash you'll save on discounted physical games can easily make up the $79.99 MSRP of the add-on.

You'll find the PS5 deals currently at record-low prices just below, with more from this weekend's sales further down.

Today's best deals on PS5 Pro Enhanced games

Dead Island 2 | $49.99 $19.93 at Walmart

Save $30 - Dead Island 2 has just sailed back down to a record-low price at Walmart, after jumping back up the price scale earlier last month. New content pushed those numbers further towards $40 over the last few weeks, but we're back to its cheapest position yet this weekend. Price check: Best Buy: $19.99 | Amazon: $42.95 PS Store price: $34.99

Resident Evil 4 | $39.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $20 - A Halloween classic tip-toes back down to a record-low price at Amazon this weekend, with Resident Evil 4 cutting a further $20 off its new $39.99 MSRP. That's excellent value considering this is one of the best horror adventures on the system right now. Price check: Walmart: $29.83 | Best Buy: OOS PS Store price: $19.99

Dragon's Dogma 2 | $69.99 $49.94 at Amazon

Save $20 - Dragon's Dogma 2 has only ever been $1 cheaper than this, and that was only for a day or so. This is generally as good as it gets on the late 2023 release, with prices steadily fallling over the course of the year. Price check: Walmart: $49.99 | Best Buy: $49.99 PS Store price: $69.99

Should you buy physical games for the PS5 Pro?

If you don't already have a PS5 disc drive on the way, it might be worth considering one. I've added up all the PS Store's prices on the above discounted games, and if you were to buy them all in one go at the time of writing it would cost you $1,350.76. At today's physical sale prices, the same collection costs $857.60. That's a $493.16 difference across 25 games.

Sure, that's a healthy collection that would likely be amassed over a few years, but it's representative of a 57.5% price increase for digital downloads compared to physical games on sale. Sure, that's not going to be representative of your collection as a whole - if I were price-matching newer releases like Astro Bot or Baldur's Gate 3, those numbers would even out slightly differently. Instead, this information is more demonstrative of the amount you could save by picking up physical copies on sale further into their lifespan than by buying them digitally. For example, The Callisto Protocol, a game that's been under $30 for months now (and is more often under $20) is still $69.99 on PS Store. God of War: Ragnarok is the same, and so is Demon's Souls.

Games hold onto their MSRPs for far longer digitally, sometimes years into their lives, all while physical retailers make space on warehouse shelves by dropping their costs. I'm not expecting most players to go out and spend $857.60 on a batch of games right now, but considering that $79.99 cost of the PS5 disc drive could see you spending around 50% less on your games over the course of the next few years I'd say it's well worth it.

