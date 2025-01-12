You can grab over 700 hours worth of Monster Hunter games, including Monster Hunter World, for just $24 before Wilds comes out

Monster Hunter Wilds is stomping to store shelves (or your digital libraries) next month, but if you really can't wait to slaughter majestic beasties for increasingly cool leather shoes, then here's a bundle that'll catch you up on the series' recent adventures for cheap.

Humble Bundle's ongoing New Year Hunting Collection has some monster savings, pulling in Monster Hunter Wilds and its Iceborne expansion, Monster Hunter Rise and its Sunbreak expansion, deluxe kit items for both games, and a 20% off coupon for the series' cute, turn-based spin-offs Monster Hunter Stories and its sequel Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin - if you pay anything over $24.35 or £19.94, that is.

As always, you can customize the bundle to your liking. If you'd like a slimmed down four-item, six-item, or eight-item bundle, you can choose to pay less. And a portion of the proceeds will go to diabetes research charity Breakthrough T1D, though you can adjust how much money goes to the charity, Humble, and Capcom Japan with handy sliders. You might want to act fast since the offer ends on January 24, though.

Considering just how huge Monster Hunter games can be, the entire bundle could easily keep you occupied for over 700 hours if you've never dipped into the two recent mainline entries. There's pretty much no way you'd be able to see and do and hunt and make everything in time for Monster Hunter Wilds, coming February 28 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Those looking for a newer, shinier take on the formula will be able to jump in again via Monster Hunter Wilds' second open beta test that's also kicking off next month. It's exactly the same as the first beta since improvements won't be ready until launch day, but this time you can fight Gypceros, too, a "returning monster" from the series.

