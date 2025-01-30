Steam's most-wishlisted games chart includes an all-star lineup of Monster Hunter Wilds, Elden Ring Nightreign, and Hollow Knight: Silksong
Stomping past the competition
Going into the new year, Monster Hunter Wilds overtakes hero shooter hybrid Deadlock and long-awaited subterranean sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong as Steam's most-wishlisted game.
Capcom's big beast blockbuster is stomping to release later next month on February 28, shortly after a second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test. It's fast approaching, the first beta already pulled in monstrous numbers, and Monster Hunter Worlds has been a consistently massive deal, so it's no surprise to see the sequel top Steam's most-wishlisted games chart.
When Monster Hunter Wilds is finally out in the wild (sorry!) next month, Valve's Deadlock – the MOBA-shooter hybrid it didn't announce until it was already a big hit – will reclaim its top spot. Valve say it's still in "early development with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay," meaning it might stay on this list for a while longer.
Hopefully it won't linger there for as quite long as Hollow Knight: Silksong, the side-scrolling Metroidvania that's taken and lost first place honors a couple times since its announcement in 2019. Developer Team Cherry has been so tight-lipped about the project, Silksong's garnered somewhat of a mythical reputation. The developer insists it's still "real, progressing and will release," however.
Sid Meier's Civilization 7, co-op spin-off Elden Ring Nightreign, ultra-realistic life sim rival Inzoi, No Man's Sky developer's fantasy open world Light No Fire, Vin Diesel's Ark 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and underwater survival sequel Subnautica 2 all round out the top ten in that order.
That’s not all of what’s in the pipeline either – check out every other exciting release with our new games of 2025 and beyond.
Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.