Steam's most-wishlisted games chart includes an all-star lineup of Monster Hunter Wilds, Elden Ring Nightreign, and Hollow Knight: Silksong

Going into the new year, Monster Hunter Wilds overtakes hero shooter hybrid Deadlock and long-awaited subterranean sequel Hollow Knight: Silksong as Steam's most-wishlisted game.

Capcom's big beast blockbuster is stomping to release later next month on February 28, shortly after a second Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test. It's fast approaching, the first beta already pulled in monstrous numbers, and Monster Hunter Worlds has been a consistently massive deal, so it's no surprise to see the sequel top Steam's most-wishlisted games chart.

When Monster Hunter Wilds is finally out in the wild (sorry!) next month, Valve's Deadlock – the MOBA-shooter hybrid it didn't announce until it was already a big hit – will reclaim its top spot. Valve say it's still in "early development with lots of temporary art and experimental gameplay," meaning it might stay on this list for a while longer.

Hopefully it won't linger there for as quite long as Hollow Knight: Silksong, the side-scrolling Metroidvania that's taken and lost first place honors a couple times since its announcement in 2019. Developer Team Cherry has been so tight-lipped about the project, Silksong's garnered somewhat of a mythical reputation. The developer insists it's still "real, progressing and will release," however.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7, co-op spin-off Elden Ring Nightreign, ultra-realistic life sim rival Inzoi, No Man's Sky developer's fantasy open world Light No Fire, Vin Diesel's Ark 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and underwater survival sequel Subnautica 2 all round out the top ten in that order.

