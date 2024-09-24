New Monster Hunter Wilds trailer reveals 3 more new monsters including the apparent flagship, and also fishing if you need a bit of a break

Monster Hunter Wilds is back with a brand-new trailer showcasing myriad new monsters for hunters to test their mettle against. Luckily, if you need a break for all the action there's also plenty of fishing, beautiful sights to see, and even some typical Palico hijinks.

During the September PlayStation State of Play we got a closer look at the slippery Uth Duna, bobbing and weaving its way through the water to unleash devastating attacks. According to the Monster Hunter website, this fearsome foe uses "the moisture and its own bodily fluids to create a protective veil around itself." Which honestly sounds kind of gross, but I don't make the creatures. Even though the Uth Duna is fought in shallow water, don't get your hopes up for underwater combat to make a return to the series.

Monster Hunter Wilds: 4th Trailer | Release Date Reveal - YouTube Watch On

We're first introduced to the Quematrice in the trailer as it slams its beak into the side of some thieving Palicoes likely trying to take meat home for themselves. The Quematrice is a wyvern found among the Windward Plains, and according to the PlayStation Blog, it "sprays a flammable substance that ignites into flames from sparks it emits by scraping the ground with its tail."

The trailer builds to the penultimate moment where we learn about the Arkveld, also referred to as "The White Wraith" in-game. This giant white bird-like creature strikes fear into the cast as it soars overhead. Not much is known about the Arkveld as it's "a species long thought to have been extinct, its ecology remains shrouded in mystery," according to the official description.

It's seen using its chain-like appendages to ward off other monsters looking to pick a fight, and seems to be the focal point of our hunter's journey. Bring it on, I say.

Monster Hunter Wilds is set to release on February 28 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you're looking for more information, be sure to check out everything we know so far about Monster Hunter Wilds.