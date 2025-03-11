Monster Hunter Wilds' infamously confusing menus spare no player, not even Gemma's voice actor herself: "This is honestly what I’m struggling with the most"

Nobody is safe when it comes to Monster Hunter Wilds and its infamously monstrous menus , not even Gemma's voice actor herself, who reveals it's what she's "struggling with the most."

After requesting "tips for beginners" before hopping into Capcom 's latest action RPG, which Gemma actor Kristen McGuire admits is her first-ever foray into the Monster Hunter series, fans provided all sorts of advice. Upon securing the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons for her play style, however, McGuire has returned to her original thread on Reddit to share her frustrations with the game's notoriously challenging menus.

"The true battle is the menus," comments one fan, to which McGuire agrees. "This is honestly what I'm struggling with the most," writes the actor. "The menu is like looking at something written in a foreign language." Underneath another response, in which a player advises she get "used to the grind," McGuire explains that grinding isn't a problem at all and mentions the game's hard-to-navigate UI once again.

"I actually like grinding, so that doesn’t bother me, haha," she says. "The overall menu is just kind of confusing." It's a sentiment all us Monster Hunter players share in, I'd argue as a fan myself – but thankfully, players are offering both solidarity and some words of wisdom to help mitigate how painful navigating Wilds' menus can be: "Trust me when I say everyone was confused with the menu for the first few days."

Hopefully, developers hear this sort of feedback and clean things up a bit. Capcom did reveal that it's working on the first free update , after all, cooking to bring fresh content and some behemoth beasts to what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series." If the past entries offer anything to go by, though, it's likely that Monster Hunter will never lose its infamous menu-related jank.

