No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"

News
By
published

That's certainly one way to put it

Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds has been out for nearly a week now, and it seems that Capcom's latest action RPG is reaching all sorts of players – including BioWare lead and Mass Effect director Michael Gamble.

Announcing his love for the new Monster Hunter entry in a recent online post, Gamble says he's enjoying Wilds thoroughly – but it sounds like it's impossible for him to ignore Capcom's infamously confusing menus and online play.

"Like Worlds (played for years post launch), I'm loving the hell out of MH Wilds," says the Mass Effect 5 director. "I did, however, forget how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were."

Gamble clarifies that he's playing the game on "PS5 Pro, before anyone asks…" but as a PC player myself, I'd argue none of us are safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' multiplayer or the action RPG's difficult-to-navigate menus – and fan complaints regarding the "ridiculously poorly built UI" highlight as much. Thankfully, there are mods out there that try and improve upon Capcom's own design, but that doesn't exactly help console users like Gamble.

Hopefully, Capcom hears the player feedback and can clean things up a bit. The studio did reveal that it's working on the first free Wilds update, after all, cooking to bring fresh content and more behemoth beasts to what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series." If past entries offer anything to go by, it's probable that Monster Hunter games will never all lose their menu- and multiplayer-related jank.

If you're also playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, you might want to check out our guide on the strongest Monster Hunter Wilds weapons around.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Playing Monster Hunter Wilds in multiplayer is a confusing mess, but in defiance of Capcom I've jury-rigged a co-op campaign that actually works
Running towards the absolutely massive Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds in the Iceshard Cliffs region
With Monster Hunter Wilds poised to pop off this year, the series' veteran devs have one piece of advice for new players: "Don't rush it"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
Exploring the Scarlet Forest in Monster Hunter Wilds
15 hours in, Monster Hunter Wilds has relieved my anxiety from Rise – this really is my Monster Hunter World 2
Monster Hunter Wilds beta low poly bug
Monster Hunter Wilds devs know players love the beta's buggy origami monsters: "It was a nice thing to see that people were enjoying it in a way that they were having fun"
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac locations
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot shows a character and their Palico looking towards the camera.
Monster Hunter Wilds' motion capture actors look like they have one of the best jobs ever, because yes, there are actual humans behind those monster and Palico animations
a creepy tentacle monster called the nu udra
How to find and beat the Monster Hunter Wilds Black Flame, Nu Udra
The player in Monster Hunter Wilds firing a ranged weapon at three large, furry, buffalo-lion hybrid monsters.
The best Monster Hunter Wilds mods and how to install them
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' story is as divisive as expected: some players hate the "relentless on rails handholding," others love the build-up to "the best scene in Monster Hunter history"
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Until Dawn Remake developer “effectively closed” following an unannounced wave of layoffs hitting the company
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time screenshot showing Link, a young boy with elf-like ears and blond hair, with a surprised expression on his face
"I can't go through [with] this": The weirdest Zelda ad didn't get Nintendo's approval, but it probably happened anyway because the marketing execs were already on-site
Kathryn Newton in Abigail
Marvel star joins former Scream directors for highly-anticipated upcoming horror sequel
Sam Worthington
Avatar star to lead Harlan Coben’s next gut-wrenching drama
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 screenshot showing three skaters performing tricks in mid-air
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 could be making a major change to Pro Skater 4, with the apparent removal of free-roaming in favor of "streamlined goals"
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot shows a character and their Palico looking towards the camera.

Monster Hunter Wilds' motion capture actors look like they have one of the best jobs ever, because yes, there are actual humans behind those monster and Palico animations
Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac

Monster Hunter Wilds Aqua Sac and Flame Sac locations

Until Dawn Remake developer “effectively closed” following an unannounced wave of layoffs hitting the company
See more latest
Most Popular
Until Dawn Remake developer “effectively closed” following an unannounced wave of layoffs hitting the company
The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time screenshot showing Link, a young boy with elf-like ears and blond hair, with a surprised expression on his face
"I can't go through [with] this": The weirdest Zelda ad didn't get Nintendo's approval, but it probably happened anyway because the marketing execs were already on-site
Powerpuff Girls
The trailer for the lost Powerpuff Girls live-action series has been recovered after two years – and it's a camp fever dream that feels like something you should only discover at 2am on Adult Swim
Rick and Michonne in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live
The Walking Dead boss looks to squash hopes of The Ones Who Live season 2 – though that doesn't mean we won't ever see Rick and Michonne again
Sam Worthington
Avatar star to lead Harlan Coben’s next gut-wrenching drama
Kathryn Newton in Abigail
Marvel star joins former Scream directors for highly-anticipated upcoming horror sequel
Key art for Gears of War.
Rumored Gears of War Collection reportedly includes campaign co-op for the OG Xbox 360 games, but no PvP multiplayer
Charizard in the Pokemon anime.
Pokemon fans prove they'll buy anything as a Cheeto shaped like a Charizard sells for almost $90k
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4 screenshot showing three skaters performing tricks in mid-air
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 could be making a major change to Pro Skater 4, with the apparent removal of free-roaming in favor of "streamlined goals"
Snow falls as guards in armor and red highlights wait in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Black Myth: Wukong empowered fellow soulslike devs to become China's first "elite" devs on par with Naughty Dog or Capcom: "The market has been validated"