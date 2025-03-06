No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"

Monster Hunter Wilds has been out for nearly a week now, and it seems that Capcom 's latest action RPG is reaching all sorts of players – including BioWare lead and Mass Effect director Michael Gamble.

Announcing his love for the new Monster Hunter entry in a recent online post , Gamble says he's enjoying Wilds thoroughly – but it sounds like it's impossible for him to ignore Capcom's infamously confusing menus and online play .

"Like Worlds (played for years post launch), I'm loving the hell out of MH Wilds," says the Mass Effect 5 director. "I did, however, forget how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were."

Gamble clarifies that he's playing the game on "PS5 Pro, before anyone asks…" but as a PC player myself, I'd argue none of us are safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' multiplayer or the action RPG's difficult-to-navigate menus – and fan complaints regarding the "ridiculously poorly built UI" highlight as much. Thankfully, there are mods out there that try and improve upon Capcom's own design, but that doesn't exactly help console users like Gamble.

Hopefully, Capcom hears the player feedback and can clean things up a bit. The studio did reveal that it's working on the first free Wilds update , after all, cooking to bring fresh content and more behemoth beasts to what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series." If past entries offer anything to go by, it's probable that Monster Hunter games will never all lose their menu- and multiplayer-related jank.



