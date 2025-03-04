Monster Hunter Wilds' worst feature is its "ridiculously poorly built UI," according to fans of the new action RPG – but there's already "a mod that fixes that"

PC players save the day (again)

Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
(Image credit: Capcom)

Monster Hunter Wilds has arrived, but not all fans are happy with the new action RPG from Capcom – or, more specifically, with its "ridiculously poorly built UI."

As any big release goes, Monster Hunter Wilds has been met with both praise and criticism, with the latter coming alongside feedback regarding everything from poor performance issues to what players are dubbing "the worst pop-up menu in the game." A recent Reddit thread highlights complaints of the latter nature, which refers to the arguably unnecessary menus that pop up notifying players that their item pouch is full.

"This is the worst pop-up menu in the game," writes the poster. "Please just automatically send the item when I'm full. Why do I have to go through 2 menus, press 3 buttons, all while my entire view is obscured?" Attached alongside the text are screenshots showing the menus – and as a player myself, I'm inclined to agree that they're, at the least, annoying. I'm not the only one who thinks the same as the OP, though.

This is the worst pop-up menu in the game. Please just automatically send the item when I'm full. Why do I have to go through 2 menus, press 3 buttons, all while my entire view is obscured... from r/MonsterHunter

"The fact these 2 menus made it through play testing is astounding," comments one fan. "The menus and UI in this game are so ridiculously poorly built," adds another. Elsewhere in the replies, one player offers a solution – a fan-made mod. "There's a mod that fixes that," reveals the helpful commenter, advising others to "search for 'Skip Pouch Replace Prompt' on Nexus Mods." According to the wise user, the mod is "a life changer."

It seems PC players have saved the day again, just as they recently did with the mod that lets you change your character's appearance without paying for DLC – another must-have for fans looking to make their time in Capcom's new game more comfortable. The studio itself is also working on its first free update, cooking to bring fresh content and some behemoth beasts to what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series."

After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on

Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

