New Monster Hunter Wilds mod lets you change your character's appearance as many times as you want for free, bypassing Capcom's paid DLC
Monetization, begone
Monster Hunter Wilds is finally here, but not all are happy to pay for its extra content despite Capcom previously admitting the long-awaited game would feature cosmetic DLC.
That's where fan workarounds like creator Ridog8's aptly dubbed "Unlimited Character and Palico Edits" mod on Nexus come in. As its title would imply, the mod allows users to alter their hunters' appearance as many times as they'd like to without ever having to pay $6.99 for Capcom's Character Edit Voucher DLC. That's not all, though – it also lets fans change their trusty feline companions' look infinitely, saving them even more money.
Unsurprisingly, the mod is already drawing the attention of many Monster Hunter Wilds PC players, boasting over 12,000 downloads in total after just two days. It's simple to add and use, too, with Ridog8 describing how the mod works: "This will still use character/palico edit vouchers, it's just at zero it will continue to work." In other words, it doesn't matter if fans have no paid vouchers left – the mod makes the game function as though they do.
It's a solid method of circumventing one of Monster Hunter Wilds' less-liked optional features right now, but there's no telling how long the mod will continue to work as a means of bypassing DLC before Capcom patches it out. The studio is hard at work on its first free update, after all, cooking to bring even more fresh content and some new behemoth beasts to what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series."
After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.