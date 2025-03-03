New Monster Hunter Wilds mod lets you change your character's appearance as many times as you want for free, bypassing Capcom's paid DLC

Monster Hunter Wilds is finally here, but not all are happy to pay for its extra content despite Capcom previously admitting the long-awaited game would feature cosmetic DLC .

That's where fan workarounds like creator Ridog8's aptly dubbed "Unlimited Character and Palico Edits" mod on Nexus come in. As its title would imply, the mod allows users to alter their hunters' appearance as many times as they'd like to without ever having to pay $6.99 for Capcom's Character Edit Voucher DLC. That's not all, though – it also lets fans change their trusty feline companions' look infinitely, saving them even more money.

Unsurprisingly, the mod is already drawing the attention of many Monster Hunter Wilds PC players, boasting over 12,000 downloads in total after just two days. It's simple to add and use, too, with Ridog8 describing how the mod works: "This will still use character/palico edit vouchers, it's just at zero it will continue to work." In other words, it doesn't matter if fans have no paid vouchers left – the mod makes the game function as though they do.

It's a solid method of circumventing one of Monster Hunter Wilds' less-liked optional features right now, but there's no telling how long the mod will continue to work as a means of bypassing DLC before Capcom patches it out. The studio is hard at work on its first free update , after all, cooking to bring even more fresh content and some new behemoth beasts to what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series."



