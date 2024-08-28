Monster Hunter Wilds DLC won't include any "pay-to-win items" but will remain cosmetic only, as "always" in the action RPG series

Monster Hunter Wilds continues to impress with action-packed gameplay, stunning visuals, and developers who stay true to what makes the action RPG series so great, like its lack of any pay-to-win DLC.

Speaking in an interview with YouTuber Rurikhan, Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto confirms that the upcoming game will indeed steer clear of any pay-to-win DLC or optional purchases that would significantly impact a player's experience with Monster Hunter Wilds. The reassuring statement arises when Rurikhan points to the direction that other new titles, namely "western games," that take toward selling "pay-to-win items," and asks if Capcom will do the same.

Inside Monster Hunter Wilds: Exclusive Interview with the Lead Developers - YouTube Watch On

As the YouTuber says, Monster Hunter DLC has historically remained "aesthetic only," with no monster materials or other such items that would disrupt the in-game balance available to buy with real money. Thankfully, Monster Hunter Wilds isn't any different - as Tsujimoto reveals, "Yeah, we're sticking with the same direction we've always had." Judging by the series' past entries, fans can expect costumes and hairstyles - but nothing essential.

Not everyone is completely satisfied with Capcom's approach, though. Tsujimoto and company cite plans to "make some extra special layered armor that will be available as paid DLC" during the interview, prompting comments expressing dissatisfaction with "DLC armor" from fans. To some, it's reminiscent of past games and the controversy their own DLC sparked: "Still not fan of an extra special layered armor as paid DLC. Essentially what ruined my enjoyment of Rise Sunbreak."

One commenter writes that it's "a bit of a shame" regarding layered gear, but they're "still glad" Capcom is keeping "the DLC purely cosmetic." Another fan simply leaves a tearful emoji beside their response: "Confirmed layered DLC." While it's undeniably annoying to not have access to cool cosmetic features without paying, I'm personally happy that the Monster Hunter DLC is just that - cosmetic.

