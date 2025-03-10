Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"

Even the Monster Hunter Wilds cast can't get enough of Capcom 's action RPG, with Gemma actor Kristen McGuire asking fans for "tips for beginners" as she dives into the game.

McGuire's request for advice from longtime players came in the form of a recent Reddit post, in which she introduces herself and explains that Wilds would be her first-ever foray into the Monster Hunter series. "Hi, hunters! My name is Kristen McGuire, and like the title says I'm the English VA for Gemma," she writes, revealing that she only just received the game. "I just got my copy of the game yesterday and am excited to play."

The actor continues, asking fans for tips: "However, this is my first MH game that I've ever played, and I feel woefully underprepared. Do you have any tips for a total noob like me? For what it's worth I started with the glaive weapon. Thank yoooou." Players quickly commented on McGuire's post, offering everything from serious advice to fun jokes referencing Wilds: "The guild authorizes you to take your time and enjoy the game."

One fan asked if it'll "feel weird hearing your own voice and then unfortunately but inevitably skipping your own dialog to craft," to which McGuire responded truthfully that she's "already done it." Other players suggest the actor try weapons like the dual blades (my personal pick, too) as they feature "rapid attacks" and "are strong for elemental and crit element builds." In the end. McGuire does just that – and she seems happy with the swap.

An update proves as much, with McGuire thanking those who took the time to help. "Omg thank you all so much," she adds at the bottom of her original post. "This is way more tips than I expected, haha. Following your advice, I tried a few different weapons and have switched over to dual blades for the time being. I’m dying less, hooray!" A solid choice, if you ask me – to one of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons available.



