Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"

News
By
published

She feels "woefully unprepared"

Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
(Image credit: Capcom)

Even the Monster Hunter Wilds cast can't get enough of Capcom's action RPG, with Gemma actor Kristen McGuire asking fans for "tips for beginners" as she dives into the game.

McGuire's request for advice from longtime players came in the form of a recent Reddit post, in which she introduces herself and explains that Wilds would be her first-ever foray into the Monster Hunter series. "Hi, hunters! My name is Kristen McGuire, and like the title says I'm the English VA for Gemma," she writes, revealing that she only just received the game. "I just got my copy of the game yesterday and am excited to play."

The actor continues, asking fans for tips: "However, this is my first MH game that I've ever played, and I feel woefully underprepared. Do you have any tips for a total noob like me? For what it's worth I started with the glaive weapon. Thank yoooou." Players quickly commented on McGuire's post, offering everything from serious advice to fun jokes referencing Wilds: "The guild authorizes you to take your time and enjoy the game."

Hi, I’m the English VA for Gemma, and I would love your tips for beginners from r/MHWilds

One fan asked if it'll "feel weird hearing your own voice and then unfortunately but inevitably skipping your own dialog to craft," to which McGuire responded truthfully that she's "already done it." Other players suggest the actor try weapons like the dual blades (my personal pick, too) as they feature "rapid attacks" and "are strong for elemental and crit element builds." In the end. McGuire does just that – and she seems happy with the swap.

An update proves as much, with McGuire thanking those who took the time to help. "Omg thank you all so much," she adds at the bottom of her original post. "This is way more tips than I expected, haha. Following your advice, I tried a few different weapons and have switched over to dual blades for the time being. I’m dying less, hooray!" A solid choice, if you ask me – to one of the best Monster Hunter Wilds weapons available.

After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds
The beginner's guide to Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Running towards the absolutely massive Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds in the Iceshard Cliffs region
With Monster Hunter Wilds poised to pop off this year, the series' veteran devs have one piece of advice for new players: "Don't rush it"
Monster Hunter Wilds reveal
The ultimate Monster Hunter Wilds guide to weapons, monsters, multiplayer, and more
Monster Hunter Wilds tips
10 Monster Hunter Wilds tips we wish we'd known before playing
Shifting the charge blade into axe mode in Monster Hunter Wilds
"There shouldn't just be one weapon to slay them all": Monster Hunter Wilds' director will put up with my hammer bro shenanigans, but wants players to have options
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Oh no, Monster Hunter Wilds is so good that I'm already counting the days until its inevitable Master Rank expansion
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
Monster Hunter Wilds Nu Udra Palico
Monster Hunter Wilds players are so obsessed with Palico armor that turns your cute cat into a freaky little octopus that even Capcom is sharing fan art of it
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
Cooking in Monster Hunter Wilds
Changing your pants in Monster Hunter Wilds also changes your most important weapon: the little knife you use to carve beasts, with at least 25 different skins available
Latest in News
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows spores
The Last of Us season 2 is bringing in one of the biggest game omissions from season 1 – and the showrunners say it's for a "good reason"
Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio responds to a fan who thinks Daredevil: Born Again has "ruined" Kingpin: "Thanks for the support dumbass"
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
GTA publisher is suing a GTA Online website that lets you buy hacked accounts, which "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience"
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal

Oh no, Monster Hunter Wilds is so good that I'm already counting the days until its inevitable Master Rank expansion

Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds' next update arrives next week, fixing another progression blocker, crashes, and weird monster behavior
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot

Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
See more latest
Most Popular
Doom: The Dark Ages screenshot
Doom director claims The Dark Ages can be beaten without using a gun, but "the game's not necessarily built to do that"
Giancarlo Esposito in The Electric State
The Electric State may be the Russo brothers' most challenging VFX project yet, but stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say it's one of the easiest films they’ve ever done
The Last of Us season 2 trailer shows spores
The Last of Us season 2 is bringing in one of the biggest game omissions from season 1 – and the showrunners say it's for a "good reason"
A screenshot of a castle in Manor Lords.
Manor Lords dev confirms "castles and sieges are now in the works" for the city builder, as well as a new map that could get its own game mode in the future
Daredevil: Born Again
Vincent D'Onofrio responds to a fan who thinks Daredevil: Born Again has "ruined" Kingpin: "Thanks for the support dumbass"
One Piece Egghead arc
After 18 years, the English dub of long-running anime One Piece has finally caught up with the original Japanese version
Death Stranding 2 trailer showing Sam shooting at an enemy
Hideo Kojima aims to beat the ‘walking simulator’ allegations as Death Stranding 2 releases combat-heavy trailer
Players in GTA Online running businesses and playing missions
GTA publisher is suing a GTA Online website that lets you buy hacked accounts, which "risks upending the GTA 5 player experience"
Suikoden
Suikoden lead hopes to expand the cult JRPG series "beyond where it ended" and would happily follow Zelda to the silver screen: "If you have any friends in Hollywood, please let us know"
Giancarlo Esposito and Stanley Tucci in The Electric State
Stars Stanley Tucci and Giancarlo Esposito say their new dystopian sci-fi movie The Electric State is more like our own reality than we might realize