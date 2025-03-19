Monster Hunter Wilds director joined an online hunt in the new action RPG himself "only to promptly cart before anyone else" did: "I feel bad about that"

As Capcom continues working towards its first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds , with new monsters like Mizutsune coming to the action RPG, director Yuya Tokuda reveals that he's been playing the game online himself – and it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

Speaking in a recent video message on Monster Hunter Wilds, Tokuda first acknowledges how many players the new game has reached and shares his appreciation for the community. "Firstly, I'm really happy to see how many people are enjoying the game around the world," says the director. He then goes on to recount how he tried to answer a multiplayer SOS flare to hunt Gore Magala – an attempt that didn't go too well.

A message from the Monster Hunter team: Producer Ryozo Tsujimoto, Executive Director/Art Director Kaname Fujioka, and Director Yuya Tokuda!This year marks 21 years of the Monster Hunter series.Whether you're joining us for the first time with Monster Hunter Wilds, have been… pic.twitter.com/25N4TDvIPKMarch 14, 2025

"I recently joined a Gore Magala hunt via an SOS flare, only to promote cart before anyone else," admits Tokuda, much to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and art director Kaname Fujioka's delight. "I felt bad about that, but we did manage to clear the hunt!" The three leads then promise that there's still "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole."

While Tokuda's admission is amusing, to say the least, he's certainly not the only one who worked on what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series" but found actually playing it challenging. Gemma voice actor Kristen McGuire did, too, taking to online forums to request "tips for beginners" and discuss the game's infamously confusing menus – a topic I'm sure many of us longtime fans could chat about extensively.



After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.