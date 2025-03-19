Monster Hunter Wilds director joined an online hunt in the new action RPG himself "only to promptly cart before anyone else" did: "I feel bad about that"

News
By published

Mood

Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
(Image credit: Capcom)

As Capcom continues working towards its first free update for Monster Hunter Wilds, with new monsters like Mizutsune coming to the action RPG, director Yuya Tokuda reveals that he's been playing the game online himself – and it hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.

Speaking in a recent video message on Monster Hunter Wilds, Tokuda first acknowledges how many players the new game has reached and shares his appreciation for the community. "Firstly, I'm really happy to see how many people are enjoying the game around the world," says the director. He then goes on to recount how he tried to answer a multiplayer SOS flare to hunt Gore Magala – an attempt that didn't go too well.

"I recently joined a Gore Magala hunt via an SOS flare, only to promote cart before anyone else," admits Tokuda, much to producer Ryozo Tsujimoto and art director Kaname Fujioka's delight. "I felt bad about that, but we did manage to clear the hunt!" The three leads then promise that there's still "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole."

While Tokuda's admission is amusing, to say the least, he's certainly not the only one who worked on what our own Monster Hunter Wilds review calls "the new peak of the series" but found actually playing it challenging. Gemma voice actor Kristen McGuire did, too, taking to online forums to request "tips for beginners" and discuss the game's infamously confusing menus – a topic I'm sure many of us longtime fans could chat about extensively.

After you finish playing one of the best Monster Hunter games to date, here are some of the other most exciting new games this year and beyond to keep an eye on.

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Monster Hunter Wilds beta and trailer screenshots
No one is safe from Monster Hunter Wilds' monstrous menus: BioWare lead says he forgot "how…interesting…the matchmaking and world sharing in these games were"
A Monster Hunter Wilds character holding binoculars.
The director of Monster Hunter Wilds was sneaking around the beta: "There are players out there who'd have no idea to this day that they were actually playing with the director"
Running towards the absolutely massive Jin Dahaad in Monster Hunter Wilds in the Iceshard Cliffs region
With Monster Hunter Wilds poised to pop off this year, the series' veteran devs have one piece of advice for new players: "Don't rush it"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' infamously confusing menus spare no player, not even Gemma's voice actor herself: "This is honestly what I’m struggling with the most"
Monster Hunter Wilds beta low poly bug
Monster Hunter Wilds devs know players love the beta's buggy origami monsters: "It was a nice thing to see that people were enjoying it in a way that they were having fun"
Latest in Monster Hunter
Monster Hunter wilds screenshot showing a Rathian chasing a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quests give you an even better way to farm Decorations, and a brand new headpiece
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds director joined an online hunt in the new action RPG himself "only to promptly cart before anyone else" did: "I feel bad about that"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing a chatacabra battling a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quest is the best one yet: bully a Chatacabra for "a pile of Hard and Advanced Armor Spheres"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' infamously confusing menus spare no player, not even Gemma's voice actor herself: "This is honestly what I’m struggling with the most"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds players are tricking the action RPG into thinking they completed hunt quests in mere seconds using the power of poison ammo
Latest in News
Monster Hunter wilds screenshot showing a Rathian chasing a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quests give you an even better way to farm Decorations, and a brand new headpiece
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds director joined an online hunt in the new action RPG himself "only to promptly cart before anyone else" did: "I feel bad about that"
Daredevil
Netflix boss says Marvel was "thrifty" about its Defenders shows: "We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money"
The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats
Spyro the Dragon
With a run "12 years in the making," Spyro the Dragon speedrunner reaches a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction players defeat secret challenge so tough that some of the devs themselves can "barely" complete it, and get rewarded with the promise of an early peek at the director's next game
More about monster hunter
Monster Hunter wilds screenshot showing a Rathian chasing a hunter

Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quests give you an even better way to farm Decorations, and a brand new headpiece
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air

Capcom promises "lots in store" for Monster Hunter Wilds beyond just "the planned title updates," not to mention the "series as a whole"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs

Assassin's Creed Shadows Thrown to the Dogs quest and key location
See more latest
Most Popular
A big mech&#039;s lost its limbs in a screenshot from Mecharashi.
After Square Enix cancelled the first new Front Mission in years, it’s suing the developer behind it for releasing another very similar mech game
Daredevil
Netflix boss says Marvel was "thrifty" about its Defenders shows: "We wanted to make great television; they wanted to make money"
Monster Hunter wilds screenshot showing a Rathian chasing a hunter
Monster Hunter Wilds' new event quests give you an even better way to farm Decorations, and a brand new headpiece
The ghost of a young woman standing in front of a red door during the Netflix horror series, The Haunting of Hill House.
New Shudder horror starring Haunting of Hill House and Riverdale stars sounds like the perfect mix of The Craft and Mallrats
Spyro the Dragon
With a run "12 years in the making," Spyro the Dragon speedrunner reaches a legendary world record milestone: "They said it couldn't be done!"
The two characters in Split Fiction in futuristic bodysuits staring at a huge crack in the simulation they&#039;re in
Split Fiction players defeat secret challenge so tough that some of the devs themselves can "barely" complete it, and get rewarded with the promise of an early peek at the director's next game
Strohl, Gallica, the protagonist, and Hulkenberg in a Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot.
2024's best single-player game Metaphor: ReFantazio threatens to be 2025's best multiplayer game as one modder works to add online co-op to the JRPG
Europa
Dev behind cozy mashup of Ghibli and Zelda says working on Diablo and Overwatch taught him "storytelling isn't just an enhancement to world-building – it's what gives it meaning"
Nintendo 64 connected to monitor via OSSC and Sony transcoder with Zelda: Ocarina of Time gameplay on screen.
The Analogue 3D just got delayed again, but here's what I use to play N64 games and upscale to HD
Minami Lane screenshot showing a street full of houses and people
"Valve knows it, I know it, and you need to know it": Steam expert tells indie devs to "give away" demos, because actually playing a game beats all other marketing