I've been covering MMOs for 13 years, and this is by far the most disgusting grind I've ever seen someone complete

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It takes a lot to stun Old School RuneScape players

Old School RuneScape characters in black and blue armor exchanging coins
(Image credit: Jagex)

In January 2023, one Old School RuneScape player made history by rocketing to 200 million experience in the MMO's laborious Agility skill in under one minute by cashing in eight years worth of collected minigame tickets. It was unprecedented – a 'see it to believe it' moment, like watching someone topple a chain of dominoes as large and complex as the Taj Mahal.

On October 16, 2026, another OSRS player, Vollshtandig, reached 200 million Agility experience at the end of a 3,475-hour grind that is somehow even worse.

A few months ago, Vollshtandig announced his plans to reach 200 million experience in every skill – something that only 73 people have done in the history of OSRS, or just 60 accounting for the new skill Sailing – by training them one at a time. Once he chooses a new skill, he can't gain a level in anything else until he reaches max experience in that chosen skill. Note that to reach the max level in a skill, you only need about 13 million XP. The rest is just for glory.

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Vollshtandig started with Agility, which is mostly used to access terrain shortcuts around the game world, and is primarily trained by running courses with simple click-to-pass obstacles. Agility has gotten better over the years and does have its fans, but a lot of players still dislike training it because there's not much material reward to a lot of the most efficient methods, those methods are repetitive even by OSRS standards, and it's a fairly slow skill to train even at max efficiency.

Despite all of this, per the in-game account tracker shown on a recent stream, Vollshtandig spent 3,475 hours clicking on digital obstacle courses and nothing else. This is, to me, orders of magnitude worse than maxing a skill while also enjoying the wider game in between training sessions.

The official high scores from developer Jagex confirm that Vollshtandig's account was the 224th to reach 200 million Agility experience. He's now moved onto Thieving, which is at least faster to train, as his next target skill.

It's like watching someone spend months in a sensory deprivation chamber, walk out, crack his neck and knuckles in the sunlight, and then walk smiling into the next in a line of 24 chambers. When you earn the concern of the OSRS subreddit base, you know you've really gone to an extreme.

One MMO player spent 6,572 hours setting a new world record – which is about 30% of the last 4 waking years.

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.

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