ArcheAge Chronicles is the 2013 ArcheAge MMO, now reimagined as an online action RPG that "transcends traditional MMORPG mechanics"

ArcheAge Chronicles is developer XL Games' upcoming sequel to its 2013 MMO ArcheAge, as revealed during last night's PlayStation State of Play event - and it sounds even bigger than the original.

Regarded by fans as one of the best MMORPGs to emerge during the 2010s, ArcheAge was unique for its time thanks to its blend of sandbox elements and more traditional RPG gameplay. The new sequel, ArcheAge Chronicles, is set to be even more innovative with its devs describing it as a follow-up entry that "transcends traditional MMORPG mechanics" like those found in the original.

According to XL Games' blog post on the sequel, it was initially set to be called ArcheAge 2 before becoming ArcheAge Chronicles. Devs describe it as an "online action RPG" rather than an MMO, stating that it "promises to deliver a more immersive experience with a strong emphasis on action combat" than its predecessor. That doesn't mean that it's no longer fit for fans of the MMORPG genre, however.

ArcheAge Chronicles - First Announce Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The game ticks off all the boxes players of online gems like the first ArcheAge would expect. ArcheAge Chronicles has "epic large-scale raids and cooperative gameplay," and "a diverse array of activities for players to enjoy." It isn't an entirely open-world title like the original, though - its housing is zone-based with dedicated plots for players to build and customize as they please, similar to the system found in Final Fantasy XIV .

Players can also cooperate to form "vibrant, town-like communities" together - a feature that I'm personally most excited to see in action. Between that and the new locations available in the sequel, ArcheAge Chronicles is shaping up to be a solid follow-up. Fans can keep up to date with news on the game by wishlisting via the PlayStation Store , Steam , or Xbox - after all, XL Games says to expect a "wealth of information" over the coming days.

