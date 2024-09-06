A Minecraft Movie trailer reminds everyone of the games' most evil moment: "Kids cried on Christmas day that we killed the pig"

A Minecraft Movie is certainly, urm, a thing that exists. While the pig-looking sheep mutant thing above is trying its best to distract from our every waking thoughts, at least the blocky adaptation's first weird trailer has fans reminiscing on the series' weirder moments.

Minecraft itself keeps its world-building on the softer side. You play as a blocky guy. You bash blocks. You craft blocks. Eventually you enter an Upside Down realm with more blocks and dragons and cosmic, teleporting Endermen, but most of Minecraft's more tangible narrative bits come from the spin-offs.

Minecraft Legends and Minecraft Dungeons did their best to give the survival classic some named characters, villains, events, and lore, but it's perhaps Telltale's Minecraft: Story Mode that pushed the envelope the furthest.

Despite the episodic adventure game debuting in 2015 - back before OG Telltale's first closure - scenes from Minecraft: Story Mode still go viral every once in a while. One such scene, often memed, that shows our party's pig companion passing away and turning into a slice of raw, floating porkchop has been making the rounds again. The below clip and the accompanying cackle are now famous.

I don't care how good or bad this movie will be; They'll never top storymode in doing this shit https://t.co/WZQiY9yFuj pic.twitter.com/qhyhgKcxX3September 4, 2024

"I don't care how good or bad this movie will be; They will never top Story Mode in doing this shit," the tweet reads - although, I probably wouldn't bet against a movie that somehow makes Minecraft sheep look like nightmare fuel.

Since A Minecraft Movie's trailer got the clip trending again, one person who helped manage the pig aftermath has also looked back on the now-infamous scene. "I had to read so many upset fan letters that holiday season from kids who cried on [Christmas] day that we killed the pig," former Telltale Games community manager Allen Ortega tweeted shortly after.

