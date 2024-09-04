The Minecraft movie's animals are giving people nightmares, please make it stop

The first trailer for the Minecraft movie released today, and as folks gathered around their computer monitors and phones to see the first look into the live-action Minecraft world, however, they noticed something horrifying: the animals.

It didn't take long for the internet to start making jokes and pointing out how absurd some of the decisions around bringing these creatures to life are. Giving these blocky animals fur has turned them into a creature halfway between a video game and their real-life counterparts. One thing is clear though - somebody needs to help these animals.

Naturally, the community's responses to this are mirroring our own horror. This RTX on/off image is a good summation of how the blending of video game art and realistic animation come together.

Yo… wtf is this bro💀 pic.twitter.com/gI22gdCkKXSeptember 4, 2024

It goes deeper though. Twitter user StickyPiston Hosting pointed out yet another horrifying revelation. The animals have what appear to be human teeth. What are they going to do with those? It's unclear, but we don't want to be around for it.

Since when did they have human teeth 👀 pic.twitter.com/mxNogsSIy2September 4, 2024

The pink sheep seen in the trailer seems to be the frontrunner for most nightmare-filled animal in the movie. Some obvious comparisons to the first iteration of the Sonic the Hedgehog movie are being made. You know the one. The one we all chose to collectively put away in our brains.

first sonic. now Minecraft Sheep. realistic animation will ruin us all pic.twitter.com/ytRVfog0QzSeptember 4, 2024

This is only a small tease of what's to come for the Minecraft movie. While it launches on April 4, 2025, there's still a lot more animals they haven't shown us yet, and weirdly enough, I'm curious.

