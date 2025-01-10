Metroid Prime 4 pre-orders locked in at a discount at Amazon 8 years ago are getting canceled as the game finally prepares for launch in 2025

Metroid Prime 4 is finally due to launch in 2025, some eight years after its initial announcement back in 2017. While the long-awaited sequel is closer to actually launching than ever before, it seems Amazon is taking the opportunity to go back and cancel all those ancient pre-orders.

According to posts across Reddit, Twitter, and other forms of social media like ResetEra, Amazon has begun to cancel Metroid Prime 4 pre-orders en masse. Some of those orders go as far back as the game's original announcement in 2017, and the cancellation messages simply say that the game is "out of stock."

Naturally, there's been a whole lot of speculation about why these cancellations are happening. Perhaps the most likely explanation is that, as Amazon's stock of first-party Switch games has been sporadic in recent years, it might not be able to guarantee its stock of Metroid Prime 4.

Many of these pre-orders date back to when Amazon was still offering pre-order price discounts, and they certainly came well before Nintendo had opened the $70 floodgates with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Even if Amazon will stock Metroid Prime 4 directly, they probably won't want to honor those $48 pre-orders for a $70 game.

Of course, some folks are taking the most ridiculous position possible: that this all means Metroid Prime 4 is cancelled on Switch and will exclusively launch on Nintendo Switch 2. It's reasonable to imagine that Nintendo might release the game on both current and next-gen platforms - after all, the same thing happened with Breath of the Wild in the transition from Wii U to Switch - but folks, come on. Nintendo probably wouldn't have re-revealed Prime 4 as a Switch game just six months ago if the company was about to just cancel that version and make it next-gen only.

But hey, Nintendo's unpredictability has gotten the better of more qualified industry analysts than me. For now, just consider this a PSA to double-check your inbox if you're still awaiting an Amazon delivery for your copy of Metroid Prime 4.

These are the upcoming Switch games that'll see the console out in 2025.