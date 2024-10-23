As Dragon Age: The Veilguard finally nears release and Mass Effect 5 rumbles on in the background, BioWare project director pops up to tease "We like multiple endings"

The lead on the next Mass Effect game has teased fans with a gentle reminder that BioWare loves a good game with "multiple endings," which could be considered cruel if we didn't have Dragon Age: The Veilguard to tide us over to the next sci-fi RPG.

Over on Twitter, BioWare project director Michael Gamble reacted to a tweet revealing that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 doesn't have multiple endings. If you're bummed out that the new CoD is sticking to one finale, then Gamble is here to remind you that BioWare is all about multiple endings – even if Treyarch and Raven Software aren't.

Regardless of whether Gamble's comments are intended as a Mass Effect tease, a reminder that Dragon Age: The Veilguard is around the corner, or, most likely, a lil' bit of fun on Twitter Dot Com, fans seem to be having fun. The eyes emojis are out in force, as are folk saying that, yes, more games with multiple endings are grand.

At the time of writing, we know little about Mass Effect 5, or whatever we end up calling it officially. We get the odd tease on N7 Day – November 7 - though aside from that, all we know is that "development has been proceeding very well " and that the team is thinking hard about canon debates.

Either way, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard due to release later this month on October 31, we might not only get a new RPG with multiple endings but more news of Mass Effect as attention shifts.

