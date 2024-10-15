Dragon Age: The Veilguard achievements are here, and fans are avoiding their story spoilers like the plague

Dragon Age: The Veilguard's achievements have been revealed, prompting concerns from one community member about spoilers.

This article features a minor gameplay spoiler for Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

Achievements trackers scraped the awards for Dragon Age: The Veilguard last night, and it didn't take long for fans to take note. Unfortunately for many, that involved reading the achievements themselves, leading players to realize that story details about BioWare's long-awaited fantasy RPG could be gleaned from the descriptions.

A thread about the achievements on Reddit warns that the list features "major" Veilguard spoilers. There are plenty of awards that are relatively light on narrative - though they'll obviously still give away details, so steer clear if you're hoping to go in entirely unspoiled - but several that do give information away. Many more, however, are directly related to story moments, and they're not always entirely subtle about what they're focused on.

That's enough for BioWare YouTuber Kala Elizabeth to warn fans of "actual big spoilers," and suggested that "I wish I wouldn't have read" the achievement list. With the Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date now imminent, she says that "we're getting to that scary part where the game is so close I might bounce" from social media.

The Dragon Age Veilguard achievements are out and there are actual big spoilers in there, I wish I wouldn't have read them tbh, please don't spread them without tagging and please mark your spoilers. We are getting to that scary part where the game is so close I might bounce 😔October 14, 2024

Despite the spoiler concerns, several players are enjoying one specific achievement - 'Nostalgia Trip' seems to point to a particular strategy that involved jumping through Dragon Age: Inquisition's Skyhold, since that was the fastest way to get around. With a similar hub featuring in The Veilguard in the form of The Lighthouse, BioWare clearly knows what players are likely to be getting up to.

