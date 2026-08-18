Kingdom Hearts pays tribute to Hayden Panettiere, who "brought warmth, heart, and an unforgettable voice" to Kairi

The official Kingdom Hearts social media accounts have paid tribute to American actor Hayden Panettiere, the voice behind Kairi in the earliest games in the RPG series, after her death at age 36.
Panettiere held numerous iconic roles throughout her career, both on screen and in video games. From Princess Dot in A Bug's Life to Kirby Reed in the Scream series, Sam in Until Dawn, and Kairi in Kingdom Hearts 1, 2, and Birth by Sleep (as well as Xion in Dream Drop Distance), she's had a massive impact on many franchises.
Now, the official Kingdom Hearts account on Twitter and Bluesky has paid tribute to Panettiere, sending condolences to her friends and family.
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"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Hayden Panettiere," a statement begins. "Through her performance as Kairi, Hayden brought warmth, heart, and an unforgettable voice to the Kingdom Hearts series.
"Our thoughts are with her family, friends, and loved ones," it concludes.
Supermassive Games, the studio behind Until Dawn, has shared a similar sentiment, spotlighting her work in turning Sam "into one of horror gaming's most iconic final girls" in the 2015 game – one that'd go on to get a remake in 2024, as well as a movie adaptation last year.
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Hayden Panettiere," the devs say. "Hayden brought Sam to life in Until Dawn, shaping her into one of horror gaming's most iconic final girls. Our thoughts are with her friends, family, and our community. Rest in peace, Hayden."
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