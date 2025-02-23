Square Enix announces event for the Nier series' 15th anniversary, and fans are hoping Nier Automata will finally get a sequel after 7 years

Square Enix is celebrating 15 years of existential crises and hot androids with a special Nier anniversary livestream, featuring appearances from several series veterans, and some fans have their fingers crossed that we'll finally see a Nier Automata sequel pop up.

The Nier series' 15th anniversary event will be livestreamed on April 19 at 6pm JST, 9am GMT, and 1am PST - available to watch on YouTube. Square Enix says the stream will include information about upcoming events and merch, a mini concert of the series' best musical moments, and a discussion between developers. Producer Yosuke Saito, composer Keiichi Okabe, game designer Takahisa Taura, and director Yoko Taro are all confirmed to be in attendance.

Of course, there's no word on the possibility of a new game announcement, but that hasn't stopped fans from whipping out their copium anyway, not least because Square Enix revealed Nier Replicant out of nowhere during the series' 10th anniversary celebration.

2021's Nier Replicant was the last game in the ever-popular action RPG series - itself a spin-off from the Drakengard series - that mixes over the-top spectacle fighting with some really heavy subject matter. Replicant was a remaster-remake of the very first Nier game, so we haven't seen a mainline continuation of the series since Nier Automata became a worldwide sensation seven years ago.

Nier Automata has since sold over nine million copies and 2B's iconic design recently propelled Square Enix's merch sales to reach new heights. (Hopefully another $2,600 2B statue won't pop up at the show - my wallet can't handle it.)

