Octopath Traveler 0 is "inspired by story elements and gameplay ideas" from the JRPG series' mobile game, but even returning fans are "getting a new experience"

Octopath Traveler 0 was one of the big highlights of yesterday's Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase , with the new HD-2D JRPG from Square Enix set to arrive this December. However, those who've played the mobile game Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent might find certain elements "a little familiar."

There's a good reason for that. As outlined in a Square Enix blog post , "Octopath Traveler 0 is inspired by story elements and gameplay ideas from that game." Although the upcoming JRPG is a "new entry" which "has been designed as a full-fledged console and PC RPG," it also "takes the acclaimed story from the mobile release but reworks it to add new story content and streamlines the overall story for a more compelling experience."

Mind you, even those who've played Champions of the Continent will be in for some surprises, as Octopath Traveler 0 has "a new script with entirely new narrative elements, including new backstories for playable characters," on top of full voice acting.

The story isn't the only aspect that'll be familiar to returning fans, since Octopath Traveler 0 takes the eight-character party battles from the mobile game and has polished things further to "create even more strategically satisfying skirmishes."

All in all, Square Enix calls it "the best of both worlds," combining the mobile game's story elements with gameplay that fans of the PC and console games are familiar with, too. "It doesn't matter whether you played Champions of the Continent or not – you're getting a new experience either way," the blog post reiterates.

The extra good news is that there's really not too long to wait for the upcoming JRPG, either. Octopath Traveler 0 is set to release across Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on December 4, and it looks like the perfect HD-2D treat before yesterday's other big Square Enix game, The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, which launches next year .

Octopath Traveler 0 might have a $230 collector's edition, but you're still getting a game-key card on Switch 2 for a 5GB download and no upgrade path from Switch 1.