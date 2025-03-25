Metaphor: ReFantazio dev once thought turn-based JRPG combat "was starting to get outdated," but now thinks the format has a "long future ahead"

News
By Contributions from published

Lead battle planner Kenichi Goto says there's a perception that the turn-based genre is now "old-fashioned"

Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot shows Strohl, the protagonist, Gallica, and Hulkenberg looking ahead with shocked expressions.
(Image credit: Atlus / Sega)

Metaphor: ReFantazio is yet another glowing example of a phenomenal turn-based JRPG from Atlus, but its lead battle planner was once of the opinion that turn-based combat was becoming "outdated." Now though, he's certain that the genre has a "long future ahead."

Kenichi Goto has plenty of experience developing JRPGs with turn-based battle systems. Before Metaphor, he was also the lead battle planner of Persona 5 and its Royal re-release, and a battle planner on Persona 4 Golden. Speaking to PC Gamer in an interview at GDC 2025, however, he notes that while these weren't discussions that were had within Atlus, he once personally believed that the combat style was starting to feel a tad old.

"As a creator myself," he says, "I was feeling that [turn-based combat] was starting to get outdated. And I did start to see reactions from players and fans that it was starting to get outdated."

This clearly isn't a belief he's held onto, however. In a GDC panel also attended by GamesRadar+, Goto explains the thought process behind blending Metaphor's turn-based combat system with real-time action.

He begins: "Turn-based RPG titles are fading from view in recent years, and unfortunately, there's a perception that it's now an old-fashioned genre. But on the contrary, Atlus has grown over the years, with creating RPGs as our forte. We needed to reinvent this traditional Japanese genre to appeal to modern gamers, especially as our titles increasingly became worldwide releases."

Right from the "conceptualization phase" of Metaphor: ReFantazio, the devs at Atlus' Studio Zero "had the idea to create something that melts action elements with turn-based battle," Goto explains.

The final version of this plan lets players instantly dispatch weak foes in the overworld and gain the upper hand on tougher foes by attacking them in real-time combat first.

This approach to combat cuts out the grind of low-level battles, but it doesn't encourage players to avoid turn-based battles to save things like their Magic Points, either – like playtesters did when it was possible to defeat anything in the overworld if you were patient enough.

"We made it clear within the team that action only exists to smoothly lead the player to the heart of the game, which is the turn-based battles," Goto continues. "When you look at the final product, you might think, 'Well, that's obvious.' But it was important that we put our core game concept into actual words."

While Goto concludes that "unfortunately, there is no magic bullet to making a turn-based RPG feel interesting," he asserts: "I believe it's possible to keep even an old-school game genre fresh by identifying what modern users want, and not losing sight of what you want to achieve."

Furthermore, Goto adds, "I personally believe turn-based games have a long future ahead of them," and after the huge success of Metaphor: ReFantazio, I don't think anyone can deny that there's still a real hunger for the genre.

For more games like Metaphor: ReFantazio, be sure to check out our roundup of the best JRPGs you can play right now.

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Metaphor: ReFantazio&#039;s protagonist looks into the camera with a determined expression.
Metaphor: ReFantazio director wants to turn it into "Atlus' third RPG series after Shin Megami Tensei and Persona"
Strohl, Gallica, the protagonist, and Hulkenberg in a Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot.
2024's best single-player game Metaphor: ReFantazio threatens to be 2025's best multiplayer game as one modder works to add online co-op to the JRPG
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 isn't the classic turn-based RPG I've been longing for, but its combat is somehow even better than what I wanted
Black Myth: Wukong
After Black Myth: Wukong's "social phenomenon," Final Fantasy creator says new tech like the RTX 5090 can power diverse RPGs, but the "old style" still has a place
Best JRPGs: the characters in the game Dragon Quest 11 S
The best JRPGs to play in 2025
Clair Obscure Expedition 33
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 builds on a "heritage of JRPGs" like Final Fantasy 7, 8, 9, and 10, but it's also "inspired by Sekiro" and taking pieces from deckbuilders
Latest in JRPGs
A screenshot of a pink-haired protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, surrounded by other BLADE soldiers and a Skell.
I spent 10 years waiting for the answers to Xenoblade Chronicles X's haunting cliffhanger ending, and it was worth the wait
Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot shows Strohl, the protagonist, Gallica, and Hulkenberg looking ahead with shocked expressions.
Metaphor: ReFantazio dev once thought turn-based JRPG combat "was starting to get outdated," but now thinks the format has a "long future ahead"
The Legend of Dragoon
Beloved PS1 JRPG Legend of Dragoon wasn't meant to be a Final Fantasy 7 killer, Super Mario RPG's battle designer just said "I want to make a new RPG"
Screenshot of a Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition protagonist with short pink hair and a shocked expression.
Sci-fi JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles X's overpowered combat system is back in Definitive Edition, and it's taken fans mere hours to deal millions of damage in 1 hit: "New Arts are so broken"
A screenshot from an animated cutscene in Persona 4 Golden, showing Teddie and protagonist Yu Narukami stood looking surprised.
Persona 4 fans are in shambles as website domain for "p4re" appears, potentially following in the footsteps of the Persona 3 Reload announcement
Strohl, Gallica, the protagonist, and Hulkenberg in a Metaphor: ReFantazio anime cutscene screenshot.
2024's best single-player game Metaphor: ReFantazio threatens to be 2025's best multiplayer game as one modder works to add online co-op to the JRPG
Latest in News
Hideo Kojima
Death Stranding 2 Japanese voice recording has officially "wrapped," director Hideo Kojima says: "Thank you so much"
Moana in Moana 2
Disney Plus finally adds heavily requested feature, and we're surprised it took this long
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch RTX 5080 gaming laptops on a purple background
Brand new RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows players are questioning the lack of modern day segments: "what happened to Layla, Desmond, and Basim?"
More about jrpg
A screenshot of a pink-haired protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, surrounded by other BLADE soldiers and a Skell.

I spent 10 years waiting for the answers to Xenoblade Chronicles X's haunting cliffhanger ending, and it was worth the wait
The Legend of Dragoon

Beloved PS1 JRPG Legend of Dragoon wasn't meant to be a Final Fantasy 7 killer, Super Mario RPG's battle designer just said "I want to make a new RPG"
Hideo Kojima

Death Stranding 2 Japanese voice recording has officially "wrapped," director Hideo Kojima says: "Thank you so much"
See more latest
Most Popular
Hideo Kojima
Death Stranding 2 Japanese voice recording has officially "wrapped," director Hideo Kojima says: "Thank you so much"
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector&#039;s Edition items with PS5 version of the game
Where to buy the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Collector's Edition bundle ahead of the PS5 release date
Moana in Moana 2
Disney Plus finally adds heavily requested feature, and we're surprised it took this long
Final Destination Bloodlines
Final Destination: Bloodlines drops new trailer with a first look at the return of the late Tony Todd to the horror franchise
Monster Hunter Wilds screenshot showing lagiacrus holding a monster down
Monster Hunter fans lose their minds as Monster Hunter Wilds confirms Lagiacrus will return this summer, finally answering 7 years of prayers
Alienware Area-51 16-inch and 18-inch RTX 5080 gaming laptops on a purple background
Brand new RTX 5080 Alienware Area-51 gaming laptops just hit the shelves at Dell
Monster Hunter Wilds hunter eating a meal at the cat cafe
Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 1 is out April 4 and looks stacked: Zoh Shia returns, the Grand Hub adds a social space, plus Arch-Tempered Rey Dau, arena speedrun contests, and Mizutsune
Kaitlyn Dever as Abby in The Last of Us
The Last of Us season 2 showrunners changed the way they introduce Abby so fans don’t get "spoiled in between seasons": "It felt appropriate to give viewers that context right off the bat"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows Naoe assassinating target with Tanto skill
Assassin's Creed Shadows players are questioning the lack of modern day segments: "what happened to Layla, Desmond, and Basim?"
SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Gen 3 with SteelSeries gaming mouse on a desk
SteelSeries' new gaming keyboard shrinks my favorite Hall effect deck