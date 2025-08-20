Sequel to Resident Evil and Alone in the Dark throwback Tormented Souls gets October release date

The follow-up to survival horror Tormented Souls is set to land on October 23, a suitably spooky date indeed.

The date comes from a new trailer shown during the Future Games Show at gamescom, which chops up a mixture of gameplay and cinematics over its 60-second runtime.

The trailer starts with an eerie and tense vibe before the more violent and action-packed beats of the game come through. Either way, the trailer's focus, protagonist Caroline, is going through it.

We begin with shots of various creepy and foreboding environments before we see the nail gun weapon, which you'll be sure to recognize from the first game. Things only go downhill from there as we see an enemy crashing through a locked gate, complex-looking puzzles, and more. It all sounds like quite the ordeal.

The end of the trailer takes a turn for the supernatural, as Caroline enters through an arcane mirror that acts as a port to the 'otherside,' which is fairly big on Silent Hill vibes. There, poor Caroline battles against other enemies and powerful bosses in a hellish alternate reality.

Here's the story synopsis:

"Following the harrowing events at Wildberger Hospital, Caroline Walker hopes for a normal life with her sister, Anna. Yet in the months that follow, Anna is haunted by visions of violence and death, compelling her to create disturbing drawings that rapidly manifest into horrifying reality.

"Desperate to free her of this affliction, Caroline travels to the remote town of Villa Hess and a mysterious clinic nestled deep within the mountains of southern Chile. But behind the warm smiles of the facility’s serene staff lies a sickening truth, and the sisters soon find themselves at the center of an entirely new nightmare…"

Tormented Souls 2 comes out on October 23, 2025.

