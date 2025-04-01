How to save in REPO

If you want to know how to save a game in REPO, we’ve got some bad news: you can’t. Not manually at least, as REPO relies on an autosave feature, which means it only saves at certain checkpoints. It’s important to know when the game autosaves, so you’ll know when it’s safe to quit. But beware; should you die in a game of REPO, that save file is deleted.

This guide will show you when REPO saves the game, how co-op save files work, and how to protect save files against deletion. That’s right; although you can’t save manually, you can create a backup save.

How to save your game in REPO

REPO will autosave the game whenever you enter the Service Station (in-game shop, see picture) or start a new level. This means a brand-new game of REPO is only saved after you complete the first stage with a successful extraction. If you leave the game earlier, your progress won’t be saved and you’ll have to start from scratch next time.

To be clear; if you’d like to buy upgrades from the Service Station shop before leaving and saving the game, just get the items you want, complete the purchase, and hop into the next level; the next time you boot up the game, you’ll begin at the start of this new level (instead of the shop), complete with all the items you purchased.

After reaching a savepoint, press ‘escape’, ‘main menu’, and ‘yes’ to leave the game. In the main menu, choose ‘singleplayer’ or ‘host game’ to find your saved file. If you have more than one file, you can tell them apart by their info; click to see the date (last used), level, time played, and total haul (total loot value). Choose ‘load save’ to continue playing.

Beware; whenever the last player dies in REPO (that’ll be the sixth player in a full REPO team), the saved game will be deleted. Reviving your teammates in REPO will help to some extent, but if this sounds a bit too brutal, scroll down to see how you can backup your save file.

How to save REPO games in co-op

If you’re playing REPO in multiplayer mode, only the host will get a save file. So, if you joined your friend’s game, you won’t be able to load that same game yourself. As it’s important for the host to have a stable internet connection, be sure to pick the best candidate from the get-go since you won’t be able to swap hosts later on (unless you’re willing to start from level 1 again).

As a host, it’s possible to invite friends to any saved game, including the ones previously used for singleplayer. It’s also possible to grab a saved game used by you and your friends, and continue playing solo. In other words, if you’re using separate save files for solo and co-op play, be careful not to mix them up!

How to backup save files in REPO

Although you still have to mind the checkpoints to save your REPO game, it’s possible to create a backup save file to protect you against defeat. It works like this: you create a copy of the save file, then hop into the game and – due to an unfortunate encounter with one of the REPO monsters – die. Your save file is deleted, but you don’t need to start from level 1, as you can take the copy, place it in the right folder, and restart the level.

To create the backup file, go to the save file location: type ‘AppData’ in the search bar on your computer, then open the folder (AppData is located in the map with your username). Click ‘LocalLow’ followed by ‘semiwork’, ‘Repo’, and ‘saves’. Open the saves folder, copy the save file you want to backup, and paste it. Do not leave it in the same folder; right-click the copy, select ‘cut’, and go back to the previous folder (the ‘Repo’ folder) where you must paste it again. It should look the same as the picture above.

If you die, exit the game, go back to this location, delete the ‘- Copy’ part of the file name, and drag it into the ‘saves’ folder. Restart REPO and continue playing! Of course, a backup file won’t keep up with your progress, so if you reach a new level (a new save point) you must create a new backup using this process again.

