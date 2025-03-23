Former Witcher 3 and Dying Light devs reveal their Resident Evil homage, complete with PS1-style fixed cameras

News
By published

"Tissue overgrows walls of buildings, and meat bursts through the pipes. Empty husks of human skin fill the streets."

phase zero key art showing zombies in a hallway
(Image credit: Spina Studio)

You may see the ex-CD Projekt Red developers making the vampire RPG The Blood of Dawnwalker and think that's an obvious fit for the people who made The Witcher 3. However, a PS1-style horror game in line with Silent Hill and Resident Evil is probably at the opposite end of what I'd expect from them.

However, that's exactly what the team at Spina Studio is going for. The studio is a small Polish studio made up of ex-Techland, CD Projekt Red, and Superhot Team developers and has shown off its debut title, Phase Zero. The game was revealed on the Spina Studio Twitter account, with the team describing it as "a modern take on survival horror’s golden era, told in a chapter-based, dual-hero story." And that players should "expect prerendered backgrounds, fixed cameras, and PSX-era DNA."

PHASE ZERO - Reveal Trailer - YouTube PHASE ZERO - Reveal Trailer - YouTube
Watch On

One look at the game's trailer, and you can feel the classic Resident Evil oozing out of it (and I mean that literally; these environments look disgusting at times). While we only got a 50-second look at the game, it already seems very promising and is nailing the vibe. While the majority of it looks very reminiscent of Capcom's classics, there's a healthy dose of Silent Hill in there too, with meaty-looking hallways and flashes of some gross-looking enemies.

In a press kit found on the game's website, Spina Studio revealed a few more details of the horrors that await us. The game is set in the harbor town of Flint Peak, where "a mysterious illness is spreading rapidly, leaving most of the town's residents grotesquely changed." We're also introduced to our duo of protagonists, "Mary, a reporter new to Flint Peak, and Guy, an injured engineer." And that Silent Hill vibe from the trailer is only furthered by the devs saying, "Grotesque, cancerous monsters crawl through the alleys of Flint Peak. Tissue overgrows walls of buildings, and meat bursts through the pipes. Empty husks of human skin fill the streets."

Currently the game is only confirmed for a PC (via Steam) release, with the trailer promising a demo is on the way "soon." However, there's no release date given, so players may be waiting a while before witnessing the horrors of Flint Peak.


In other spooky game news, Silent Hill f has been banned in Australia in its current state, with no reason given for its 'refused classification' rating.

See more PC Gaming News
CATEGORIES
Scott McCrae
Scott McCrae
Contributor

Scott has been freelancing for over two years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The Blood of Dawnwalker vampire
Former The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077 devs reveal new Vampiric dark fantasy open-world RPG that's "the first chapter" of a "brand new role-playing saga"
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
The Witcher 3 devs created a Jekyll & Hyde-style character for their new vampire RPG "because nobody yet has done that"
The Blood of Dawnwalker: A screenshot of the vampire Brencis holding up a crown during the trailer for the upcoming game.
Blood of Dawnwalker devs explain how the vampire RPG's "narrative sandbox" builds on what they were "known for crafting" in games like The Witcher 3
The Blood of Dawnwalker vampire
The Witcher 3 director says he left CDPR to make his own open-world vampire game because "those rules of RPGs" can be bent and "a smaller team is capable of doing more"
Coen looking over the village at night during the trailer for The Blood of Dawnwalker.
The Blood of Dawnwalker is already showing its Witcher 3 roots, but it also reminds me of my favorite underrated vampire RPG
The Blood of Dawnwalker
The Witcher 3 director's upcoming open-world RPG Blood of Dawnwalker keeps revealing new vampires, and I can't get enough of this deliciously Gothic lore
Latest in Horror Games
phase zero key art showing zombies in a hallway
Former Witcher 3 and Dying Light devs reveal their Resident Evil homage, complete with PS1-style fixed cameras
First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.
After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game
Silent Hill 2
Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
A player carrying a potion in horror game REPO.
REPO Strength explained and how to upgrade it
A room in horror game REPO.
How to play REPO
I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream
For 30 years, PC gamers have been keeping this cult classic horror game based on a 58-year-old short story to themselves, but next week it's finally coming to consoles
Latest in News
phase zero key art showing zombies in a hallway
Former Witcher 3 and Dying Light devs reveal their Resident Evil homage, complete with PS1-style fixed cameras
First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.
After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game
screenshot from Rogue Light Deck Builder showing a claymation figure sitting behind a desk.
With 97% positive reviews on Steam, Rogue Light Deck Builder is a hilarious $3 parody game that takes its name very literally
Lady Dimitrescu and Austin Abrams
The new Resident Evil movie may have found a lead in a Euphoria star
Leatherface and Glen Powell
Glenn Powell could be taking a swing at a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
New Alien: Earth clip shows the last of another expendable crew
More about horror
First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.

After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game
Silent Hill 2

Famed Silent Hill artist Masahiro Ito, creator of Pyramid Head, says scrapped concepts of freaky creatures "still exist in my mind" and "their children may be" used in future titles
First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.

After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game
See more latest
Most Popular
First-person screenshot from ASYLUM, showing the protagonist&#039;s hand holding up a notebook while walking through a dark corridor.
After 15 years and a $120,000 Kickstarter push, this cult horror dev has finally released a successor to their 2006 breakout game
screenshot from Rogue Light Deck Builder showing a claymation figure sitting behind a desk.
With 97% positive reviews on Steam, Rogue Light Deck Builder is a hilarious $3 parody game that takes its name very literally
Lady Dimitrescu and Austin Abrams
The new Resident Evil movie may have found a lead in a Euphoria star
Leatherface and Glen Powell
Glenn Powell could be taking a swing at a new Texas Chainsaw Massacre
Chainsaw Man
Chainsaw Man movie release date confirmed
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
New Alien: Earth clip shows the last of another expendable crew
Adam Scott as Mark S and Britt Lower as Helly R in Severance season 2
There might have been another reason for Mark's decision in the Severance season 2 finale
Silent Hill f art showing a person covered in plants
Silent Hill f has been pre-emptively banned in Australia, with no reason given for the 'refused classification' rating
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows review gameplay showing Yasuke overlooking the sea and lush green scenery
Assassin's Creed Shadows has already "surpassed the launches of AC Origins and Odyssey" with 2 million players and counting
A Dragon Age character stares out against a blue background.
BioWare makes a return to Dragon Age: The Veilguard with a surprise PC update, months after layoffs and a seemingly final patch