Despite directing Resident Evil 2, Hideki Kamiya says "I hate horror," but he still wants to see Hideo Kojima make a game "in the same style" as P.T.

Resident Evil 2 director and Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya wants Hideo Kojima to make a game like P.T. again.

One of the biggest "what if" moments in the history of gaming is what if Hideo Kojima and Konami hadn't had their big falling out that resulted in Metal Gear Solid 5's weird development, and the cancellation of Silent Hills, which was revealed via the playable horror game P.T. Even over 10 years later, people are still thinking about Kojima's horror title, one that inspired horror games going forward (although not Resident Evil 7, as its similarities were coincidental, apparently).

From the sounds of things, Silent Hills wouldn't actually have been like P.T.; it had Norman Reedus on board, and as we've now seen from Death Stranding, Kojima loves giving him time on the screen. But nevertheless, that hasn't stopped fans from wanting a new game like P.T. from Kojima – and it's not just fans, as Bayonetta creator Hideki Kamiya (who, like Kojima, has a near spotless record as a director if you ask me), is also keen to see Kojima create a follow-up.

In a Tweet (translated by IGN), Kamiya said, "If it's impossible to resurrect P.T., Kojima should make a new game in the same style," adding that "if Kojima doesn't do it, maybe I'll give it a go. I hate horror, though, so it wouldn't be horror... plus, I have no ideas."



Considering Kamiya directed one of the most iconic horror games ever made with Resident Evil 2 and created the horror-inspired action game Devil May Cry, it's surprising to hear he "hates" horror.

Of course, next on the list of upcoming Hideo Kojima games is OD, the horror game which we haven't seen since 2023. We don't actually know what gameplay will look like officially, but leaks from a few years ago showed a third-person view of a character exploring an abandoned factory area, with a mysterious half-naked man filming the screen in the background.

Hideo Kojima will give a "glimpse into future projects" at his "Beyond The Strand" anniversary event for Kojima Productions' 10th birthday this month.