We really got an unofficial "lore-friendly GTA 5 remaster" before GTA 6, as one fan combines 138 mods into the ultimate package of visual enhancements, police AI improvements, and more

GTA 6 was previously delayed out of 2025 and into next May, and if you're struggling to handle the GTA-shaped void in your life in the meantime, one fan has put together a massive list of mods to give us the closest thing to an unofficial "lore-friendly GTA 5 remaster" as possible.

Created by YouTube creator Underrated (below), there are 138 mods included in the list, covering everything from visual upgrades, to new vehicles, and even making the map bigger. Underrated says "I've completely overhauled GTA 5" using them all, thanks to the "expanded map, improved police AI, new vehicles, realistic effects, and much more. This is the ultimate GTA 5 remaster you've been waiting for, perfect to play before GTA 6 drops."

The changes to the police are particularly interesting. As well as bringing up "the total [number of] police departments up to 18, all of which can appear at any wanted level in GTA 5," rather than the vanilla version's much smaller array of seven departments, the wanted system "can now even go beyond six stars" if you want to cause some real chaos.

There are so many mods included that Underrated doesn't actually go over every single one in the video – 91 have been shown off, but the rest have all been included in a document. The one linked in the video has stopped working in the time since it was published, but one helpful Reddit user, Tu_Trooper_favorito , has salvaged the whole thing by copying the old list over into a new file .

This is extra good news since it includes 10 "prerequisites" that users apparently have to install if they don't want their game to crash. There are also some tips written out to help with the installation of the mods and troubleshoot potential issues. Notably, all mods should be installed "on the LEGACY Edition of GTA 5," not the Enhanced version, and "all scripts maybe drop the FPS by 20-30," so players are encouraged to "experiment with which ones you want to use."

