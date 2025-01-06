The leaked GTA San Andreas source code is apparently fake and contains ransomware, so please don't download it

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas supposedly had its source code leaked, but new information suggests it's fake and actually contains ransomware. I shouldn't need to write this, but please don't download random files from strangers on the internet.

According to Twitter user PliskinDev whose name and bio both state they're a developer, "It has been confirmed that GTA San Andreas’s source code is fake and contains ransomware."

They share screenshots that supposedly show the files within the download for the source code, and the one labelled as San Andreas is only 17,857KB. That's only a tiny bit bigger than my college dissertation which is only a few dozen text pages and some pictures, so there's no way that's a complete game.

It has been confirmed that GTA San Andreas’s source code is fake and contains ransomware pic.twitter.com/MtCGxiG8WYJanuary 6, 2025

Two of the much bigger files are around 3.5 and 1.5GB each, and they're both labelled as Rhysida files. What is Rhysida, you ask? The US Health Sector Cybersecurity Coordination Center (HC3) warns that they're "a new ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) group that has emerged since May 2023. The group drops an eponymous ransomware via phishing attacks." So, best to steer clear of them.

If they get your data, "The group then threatens victims in a ransom note with public distribution of the exfiltrated data, bringing them in line with modern-day double-extortion groups."

According to HC3, there's a victim portal on the Dark Web where the group posts its auctions on stolen data, how many people it's stolen from, and links to media coverage of the group. On top of that, "Rhysida accepts payment in Bitcoin only, providing information on the purchase and use of Bitcoin on the victim portal as well." Cheeky.

So, please be careful when downloading things on the internet, especially if it's something you shouldn't have, like GTA: San Andreas' source code.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you can't wait for more GTA, check out everything we know about GTA 6.