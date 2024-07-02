The GTA 6 transition begins as GTA Online seemingly adds an easy-to-miss cosmetic from the sequel's viral trailer

GTA Online seems to have added a cosmetic ripped straight from the GTA 6 trailer, evidently kickstarting the transition into a new era for the online game.

As much as I've pored over the explosive GTA 6 trailer from December, I can take no credit for this admittedly very subtle detail. In the trailer, there's a brief shot of a bikini-clad woman hanging out by a rooftop pool, and if you look closely, you can see she's wearing a silver necklace with a pendant.

Well, the eagle-eyed GTA fan going by DogWifDreads on Reddit (thanks, IGN) noticed that the necklace seems to have been added to GTA Online in its latest update, titled Bottom Dollar Bounties. DogWifDreads shared comparison shots of the clip from the GTA 6 trailer and their own GTA Online character wearing the new cosmetic, and it definitely seems to be the same necklace.

Now, I'm going to go out on a limb and say this new GTA Online cosmetic probably doesn't hold any particular significance beyond signaling the beginning of the online game's transition into the GTA 6 era, but it's also about as natural as anything on this planet that Rockstar fans are speculating about what else it could signify. In one exchange, two fans theorize that the price of the necklace could be a release date tease, also acknowledging, "Or it could just be another generic price like the rest of the items."

Yes, GTA 6 hopefuls, come into the light. The sooner you accept that, sometimes, a necklace really is just a necklace, the easier the wait for an actual release date will be. Right now, all we know is that the long, long-awaited sequel is officially launching in Fall 2025, but a more specific date has yet to be announced and probably isn't hiding in the price of a GTA Online cosmetic.

GTA Online recently locked a quality-of-life feature players have wanted for ages behind the GTA+ paywall, and fans are worried it sets a dangerous precedent for GTA 6.