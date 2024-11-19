Rockstar isn't done updating the GTA Trilogy after its recent big patch, with another now on the way

Just a week after releasing its latest major patch for the GTA Trilogy, Rockstar Games seems to be cooking up yet another update addressing new issues reported by the community.

As spotted on Rockstar's official support website , developers are aware of problems in-game and are working to resolve them. Following reports of a broken mission in San Andreas, devs write they "are aware of this issue and are currently investigating a solution" - implying the upcoming arrival of another patch after last week's massive update. There's no telling yet if it will address more than just the bugged mission, but it's likely.

Last week's patch saw a variety of changes, with Rockstar unveiling them as "numerous fixes and improvements" to the Trilogy. Devs also added a "Classic Lighting" option for players in search of restoring "the look and feel of the sky in the original games." As fans noted, there were countless other chunky changes within the update, too, like the ability to run and gun with bigger firearms, including shotguns and flamethrowers.

It looks like the community is happy to see more fixes and tweaks in the works now as well, with one player commenting that they "hope" another patch really is in the works "and that we will see consistent updates from VGD fixing all the remaining issues up." While it's too early to know for sure whether more changes will come down the line, it's a possibility for certain - especially after considering the devs' recent attention on the Trilogy.

