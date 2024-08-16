Meta says GTA San Andreas' VR port has been put "on hold indefinitely," nearly 3 years after it was announced

GTA San Andreas' VR mode for the Oculus Quest 2 has been put "on hold indefinitely."

IGN contacted Meta for an update on the GTA: San Andreas VR mode, which was announced in late 2021. Since then, there hasn't been a single update on the project, and at the time, Meta said it had been in development for a number of years.

Meta unfortunately confirms to IGN that the mode has been put "on hold indefinitely." Additionally, a Meta spokesperson took to the YouTube comments for Skydance's Behemoth, which was just announced earlier this week, to make similar comments to a fan asking for an update.

"GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future," reads Meta's full comment on YouTube. That's a pretty casual way to reveal that a hotly anticipated VR mode has been effectively canceled.

Meta's efforts in VR ports began with bringing the original Resident Evil 4 to Oculus devices before Capcom released Resident Evil 4's ambitious remake. Rockstar's games have also strayed into VR adaptation territory in the past, with LA Noire: The VR Case Files in 2017, which began on HTC platforms but would eventually come to Meta devices and even the PS VR.

From the looks of things, LA Noire: The VR Case Files was an internal project at Rockstar Games, but it's a little unclear as to who's been developing San Andreas' VR version all these years.

If you're playing Rockstar's classic, you'll want to bookmark our GTA: San Andreas cheats guide for steps on how to get infinite health, money, and more.