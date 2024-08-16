Meta says GTA San Andreas' VR port has been put "on hold indefinitely," nearly 3 years after it was announced
So long, San Andreas in VR
GTA San Andreas' VR mode for the Oculus Quest 2 has been put "on hold indefinitely."
IGN contacted Meta for an update on the GTA: San Andreas VR mode, which was announced in late 2021. Since then, there hasn't been a single update on the project, and at the time, Meta said it had been in development for a number of years.
Meta unfortunately confirms to IGN that the mode has been put "on hold indefinitely." Additionally, a Meta spokesperson took to the YouTube comments for Skydance's Behemoth, which was just announced earlier this week, to make similar comments to a fan asking for an update.
"GTA: San Andreas is on hold indefinitely while we both focus on other projects. We look forward to working with our friends at Rockstar in the future," reads Meta's full comment on YouTube. That's a pretty casual way to reveal that a hotly anticipated VR mode has been effectively canceled.
Meta's efforts in VR ports began with bringing the original Resident Evil 4 to Oculus devices before Capcom released Resident Evil 4's ambitious remake. Rockstar's games have also strayed into VR adaptation territory in the past, with LA Noire: The VR Case Files in 2017, which began on HTC platforms but would eventually come to Meta devices and even the PS VR.
From the looks of things, LA Noire: The VR Case Files was an internal project at Rockstar Games, but it's a little unclear as to who's been developing San Andreas' VR version all these years.
If you're playing Rockstar's classic, you'll want to bookmark our GTA: San Andreas cheats guide for steps on how to get infinite health, money, and more.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.
GTA 4 fan taking on unwise challenge of beating the game with traffic amped up to "warp speed" explains why: "If life is suffering, why not choose more suffering - and more life?"
Rockstar veteran added litter to GTA 3 because the streets looked "too clean," but removed it from San Andreas "because I eventually lost the argument" with the rest of the dev team