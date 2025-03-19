If these flying cars are anything to go by, development on the GTA 3 Dreamcast port is well on its way to becoming GTA Online
Look up in the Sky! Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's a glitched out car...
The Grand Theft Auto 3 demake for the Sega Dreamcast is coming along nicely, with a new video showing its physics engine glitching out in typical old-school-style and sending a police car flying.
One of the developers posts a video to Twitter with the caption: "On today's exciting episode of physics engine optimization f**k-ups, featuring the Sega Dreamcast port of Grand Theft Auto 3, we have achieved... liftoff!" It's not quite the flying cars cheat, but it'll do.
The video shows (what I assume is the player) in a police car being chased by other cops. They're all slamming into each other in what appears to be a test of the vehicle collision physics. Suddenly, for reasons known only to the code itself, the player's car is sent spinning into orbit before crashing back down to Earth and catching fire.
On today's exciting episode of physics engine optimization fuck-ups, featuring the Sega Dreamcast port of Grand Theft Auto 3, we have achieved... LIFTOFF!!! pic.twitter.com/8p69VZkzTeMarch 14, 2025
Obviously, this is a physics bug and not the intended way it should work, but identifying these issues is an important part of any development process. And most of the video makes everything look fantastic. The cars take damage as you'd expect, they have no trouble stopping and starting on hills or by walls – it's good progress. Maybe the devs can turn it into a feature so we basically have the Oppressors from GTA Online in the game.
This project to demake GTA 3 for the Dreamcast has been ongoing since July, so in not even a year the team has got a lot of the game working. They shared another update video earlier this month that shows off more of the work they've done. There's a playable build you can install right here.
There's another modder trying to resurrect the console, Meesedev, who's rebuilding Minecraft on the Dreamcast with a view to being able to make a new Minecraft-like game that runs on old hardware.
While you wait for the finished GTA 3 port and GTA 6, check out some of the best retro games you can play right now to transport yourself back to your childhood.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
GTA 6 is "definitely gonna be a big economic boost for the games industry" that'll help "bring a lot more people back into the ecosystem," PlayStation indie boss reckons
Sick of waiting for GTA 6, one modder has put its map into GTA 5, and you can try it out right now