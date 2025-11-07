GTA 5 is reportedly returning to the PS Plus Game Catalog this month as Rockstar and Sony keep tradition for the third year running, right after GTA 6 gets delayed again

What's your winter tradition? Mine's become cooking homemade soup, roasted carrot and sweet potato is my favorite. If you're Sony and Rockstar Games, it's apparently making GTA 5 available on PS Plus for a limited time.

It's been reported by noted leaker billbil-kun via Dealabs that Grand Theft Auto 5 is due to arrive on the PS Plus Games Catalog this month, on November 18, 2025 to be exact. Rockstar's hugely successful crime sandbox will apparently be available to Premium and Extra subscribers, and just like previous times this has happened, it'll be playable as part of the service for six months.

This happened back in both 2023 and 2024, where GTA 5 was added to PS Plus in December and November, respectively, and remained there for around half a year each time. As well as previous form giving more credence to the leak, this particular instance would likely have been part of a wider publicity campaign, as Rockstar got closer and closer to putting out GTA 6.

Sadly, the next installment has since been delayed to November 2026, making this just another regular instance of the fifth mainline entry going sort of free-to-play, even temporarily. Now over 12 years old, Grand Theft Auto 5 has been widely distributed and made playable for free several times, becoming an Epic Games Store freebie on at least one occasion.

Despite this, the game still sells remarkably well, charting regularly, with no small thanks to recurring discounts to boot. Nonetheless, if you've even the slightest curiosity for this entry, you can apparently soon have it for six months if you're on PlayStation Plus's Extra or Premium tiers. None of the other new additions have been revealed as of yet, with a proper announcement purportedly due on November 12.

