Devolver Digital tightens its grip on Rockstar, now threatening to launch a game on GTA 6's new November 2026 release date: "You can't escape us"

Rockstar Games may make industry-defining games that bring a ton of money and interest into the industry, but the studio is also a dark cloud for any other developer , knowing that any game that releases in the vicinity of a GTA or Red Dead Redemption probably won't do so hot. Even Hideo Kojima said he wanted a September release date for Death Stranding 2, but its June release date was decided on (and while this wasn't confirmed to be because of GTA, with it originally slated for late 2025, it's probably likely).

You can’t escape us. November 19, 2026 it is then. https://t.co/EMLwGWb1yYNovember 6, 2025

However, Devolver Digital (publisher of Hotline Miami, Enter the Gungeon, Cult of the Lamb, and Inscryption) are dedicated to being opps. Earlier this year, Devolver confirmed that it was going to release a game on the same day as GTA 6 when it launched, and doubled down when the game was delayed until May 2026 , telling Rockstar: "You can’t escape us. May 26, 2026 it is then." And now with another GTA 6 delay pushing the game back to November 19, 2026, Devolver hasn't given up, echoing its earlier tweet: "You can't escape us. November 19, 2026 it is then."

But that isn't the only comment Devolver Digital has for Rockstar. Replying to the tweet about GTA 6's delay, the publisher asks, "DO YOU NEED A PUBLISHER TO GET THIS THING BACK ON TRACK? DMs are open. Our work on BALL x PIT speaks for itself." So in the extremely unlikely event Take-Two and Rockstar decide they don't have it in them to publish GTA 6, maybe we'll see Devolver publish GTA 6 on GTA 6's release date.

