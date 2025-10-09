Behind the scenes GTA 5 camera work reveals Rockstar's trickery, featuring transforming NPCs, random T-poses, and a half-built plane

It takes a lot of game development ingenuity to ship something like Grand Theft Auto V or Red Dead Redemption 2. The sheer scope of Rockstar’s open-world epics requires all manner of ‘cheats,' shortcuts, and clever workarounds to maintain stability.

A compilation by Lucas7yoshi, a creator specializing in deep dives through GTA 5 and GTA Online, demonstrates the absolute wackiness that's frequently occurring just off-camera in cutscenes. Some instances make more sense than others, but they’re all absolute comedy.

The first clip features a crash mat right beside the airplane the characters are jumping from, meaning they're free-falling for mere seconds before landing safely. This is all happening miles in the air, as well.

Here's a bigger montage of interesting off camera bits and bobs in various scenes throughout GTA 5 and GTA Online.Lots of T Poses, off camera "that's a wrap" celebrations and other goodies. pic.twitter.com/81gf0eBOhKOctober 7, 2025

Then we cut to a group walking downstairs through the ground of their own hallway. Next, as something crashes out the back of an airplane mid-flight, a lone character T-poses just off to the side. It’s all very Looney Tunes.

Others literally step down into the ground, as if they're moving off-stage, or make their weapons float while picking them up. One of the plane scenes involves an aircraft that’s only part-assembled, and an NPC transforms into another background character after walking off-screen, showing a clever re-use of assets.

It all combines to demonstrate how much of a cartoon Grand Theft Auto is even away from all the explosive nonsense that goes on in the main game. There's even a shovel just embedded in the ground during a particular scene for no discernible reason.

Perhaps it's load-bearing. I wonder what garden tools will be hidden away in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GTA 5 sleuth finally has an explanation for this 12-year-old Easter egg, and it turns out it has roots in a GTA 4 urban myth.