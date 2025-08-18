GTA 5 sleuth finally has an explanation for this 12-year-old Easter egg, and it turns out it has roots in a GTA 4 urban myth

Have you heard of the Ratman in GTA 5 ? Turns out, he's not entirely a figment of the imagination, but actually a nod to a similar urban myth from GTA 4.

GTA 5 contains many Easter eggs and mysteries, from the mural in Mount Chiliad to the UFO and even a ghost. YouTuber Gator Keys and certified Grand Theft Auto mythbuster has finally figured out why you can hear a creepy laugh if you go into the sewers in downtown Los Santos.

In a new video spotted by TheGamer, they share a clip with audio that is barely noticeable, so even if you went to this very specific spot, there's a good chance you wouldn't notice it. The laugh is found in the game's files, titled 'H=hobo laugh,' so it's 100% real and intentional. But, who is the Ratman?

Well, the Ratman legend is apparently an English folktale from Southend-on-Sea. Fun fact, that's the coastal town my stepdad is from, and I spent many a weekend and summer holiday there. Rumor has it, the ghost of a rat-like creature can be seen in one of the underpasses. The story goes some kids beat a homeless man to death and rats ate his corpse. Gruesome.

A GTA 4 player claimed they were attacked by a Ratman in the game. Other players claimed to have seen him in the Liberty City subway, but the only "evidence" of this is orange puddles down there that some say is his blood.

So, as a nod to this player-created myth, Rockstar added the audio into GTA 5 to make Ratman real. The developers also added Bigfoot, since so many San Andreas players had hunted for the creature in that game, too. What lovely touches.

